Storm prompts postponement of MLK Day cleanup

The looming winter storm has forced the postponement of the volunteer cleanup scheduled for the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor along Michigan Avenue.
"The safety of our volunteers is of the utmost importance to us," the organizers said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we are postponing our MLK Day of Caring due to the incoming storm that is predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning."
The organizers encouraged everyone to stay home and said a new cleanup day will be scheduled.
A winter storm forecast for the eastern United States is expected to dump around 20 inches of snow on the Buffalo metropolitan area starting Sunday evening and ending Monday evening.
Matthew Spina
Buffalo News reporter
Incurable reporter: baseball fan; eternal Buffalo Bills optimist
