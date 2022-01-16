 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm prompts postponement of MLK Day cleanup
0 comments

Storm prompts postponement of MLK Day cleanup

Support this work for $1 a month

The looming winter storm has forced the postponement of the volunteer cleanup scheduled for the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor along Michigan Avenue.

"The safety of our volunteers is of the utmost importance to us," the organizers said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we are postponing our MLK Day of Caring due to the incoming storm that is predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning."

The organizers encouraged everyone to stay home and said a new cleanup day will be scheduled.

A winter storm forecast for the eastern United States is expected to dump around 20 inches of snow on the Buffalo metropolitan area starting Sunday evening and ending Monday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

#BNDrone: Grass Island restoration in Niagara River

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News