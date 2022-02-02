Storm forecast shifts Buffalo schools to remote learning, Falls schools get a snow day

Buffalo Public Schools will shift to remote learning Thursday because of the winter storm forecast, while Niagara Falls schools will take a snow day.

There will be no classroom instruction or after school activities in the Buffalo schools, a spokesman for School Superintendent Kriner Cash announced late Wednesday afternoon. All transportation provided by the school district has been canceled.

The closing in Niagara Falls was announced on the district's website. It noted that there will be no remote learning.

Teachers in Buffalo have been directed to provide remote instruction from home, according to school officials. All central office staff and building engineers are expected to report for work as usual at their regular locations.

