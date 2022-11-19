Storm forces rescheduling of Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls

The Native American Music Awards on Saturday evening in the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls have been postponed, Seneca Gaming Corp. president and CEO Kevin Nephew announced.

The show has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the Bear's Den showroom. Tickets for Saturday's show will be honored then.

"Given the treacherous weather and travel bans, we believe postponing is in the best interest of safety and maintaining the integrity of the event," Nephew said.

Refunds will be provided for those who cannot attend Monday.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded via the Ticketmaster app. Refunds for those bought at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino or at Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino are available at point of purchase through Nov. 28.