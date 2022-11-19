 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm forces rescheduling of Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls

  • Updated
  • 0

Walking back through knee deep wet heavy snow in Orchard Park.

Support this work for $1 a month

The Native American Music Awards on Saturday evening in the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls have been postponed, Seneca Gaming Corp. president and CEO Kevin Nephew announced.

The show has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the Bear's Den showroom. Tickets for Saturday's show will be honored then.

"Given the treacherous weather and travel bans, we believe postponing is in the best interest of safety and maintaining the integrity of the event," Nephew said.

Refunds will be provided for those who cannot attend Monday.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded via the Ticketmaster app. Refunds for those bought at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino or at Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino are available at point of purchase through Nov. 28.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Road trip leads to Buffalo snowstorm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News