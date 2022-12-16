Storm expected to bring heavy snow during Bills-Dolphins game: 'Departing will be messy'

Are you ready for some snow-ball?

All indications are that the lake-effect snowstorm hitting Western New York this weekend will be centered over the Southtowns – during the Saturday night game between the Bills and the Dolphins.

It's going to make for great TV – but not-so-great conditions for getting home after the game.

As of Friday afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo were telling local leaders in a Zoom meeting that it appears that the heavy snow probably won't hit until after the game starts.

"... But with heavy snow arriving during the game, departing will be messy. Be Safe & Be Prepared!" Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists say that the models show that the Southtowns, especially those just east of the Lake Erie shoreline, will take the brunt of the storm, with 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulating by the end of the weekend.

Bills staff gears up to handle snow on Saturday: 'We're prepared, and we're ready' As the Bills gear up to take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, the vice president of operations and guest experience and his team are doing everything they can to prepare. They will be responsible for snow removal before, during and after the AFC East showdown.

The lake-effect band, after forming overnight, is expected to start the day in a line from the Buffalo metro area toward the airport and farther northeast. It's expected to shift a little north, possibly as far as southern Niagara County, being sinking back south over the city and Cheektowaga, and settle over the Southtowns at night.

“We're prepared, and we're ready,” said Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills in a Zoom update with reporters. “It's all about safety. And we've got a lot of meetings – we've been waiting for this to happen.”

During the game, snow removal will be centered on the field. But he anticipates that the biggest challenge will be postgame.

“We're concentrating on making sure that the game can be played, that the lines are clear, per NFL rules, and that we finish this game, and everybody leaves happy, hopefully with a big Bill's victory,” Major said. “But then postgame, when fans are leaving the stadium and go into their cars, and there's a foot of snow in the parking lots, that becomes a big challenge.”

The parking lots will not be plowed during the game, he said.

“... You might be plowing people in, because there's nowhere to put that snow when you have all the cars parked in the lots,” Major said. “That would cause actually more problems than if we were to plow it,” he added.

Instead, the lots will be plowed as much as much in advance, and then the plowing focus will shift to “making sure all the arteries are clear.”

The plan is to make sure roads like Bills Drive, Abbott Road, Big Tree Road and Southwestern Boulevard are all cleared before the end of the game.

To make sure the plows can keep moving, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced Friday that fans won't be allowed to stop or stage their vehicles along the shoulder, curb, driving lane, or anywhere on the roadway and that all drivers will be instructed to move their vehicles out of such areas.

He also encouraged anyone out on the roads to: bring an emergency supply kit; make sure their vehicles have full gas tanks; drive slowly; and make sure to remove snow and ice before driving.

In Buffalo, public works officials said that the city is ready for this storm – and their new GPS snowplow tracking system should be working for the public this time.

“We’ve been improving the system," Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said during a storm briefing at City Hall. "The reporting accuracy is there, so we’re more highly functional and more accurate than we were in the last storm."

The GPS tracking is supposed to let residents look at an interactive map and pinpoint the snow-removal status along 800 miles of streets in the city.

Last month, when the region was hit with record-breaking snow, the GPS tracking aided internal snow-removal operations, but it did not properly communicate the same data to the public, city officials said.

Less snowfall is expected this time than last month’s storm when there was so much snow that special trucks needed to be brought in to scoop up and haul away the snow.