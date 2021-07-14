 Skip to main content
Storm damage closes park in Pendleton
Tree Jeep

This Jeep was heavily damaged when a tree fell on it during a violent thunderstorm July 13, 2021, in West Canal Park, Pendleton.

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Public Information Office

West Canal Park on Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton will be closed for an undetermined period to repair damage caused by a thunderstorm accompanied by high winds Tuesday evening.

West Canal Park

The remains of a tree in West Canal Park, Pendleton, the morning after a July 13, 2021, thunderstorm. 

“We have several trees that came down during the thunderstorm or were severely damaged and need to be taken down," Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret A. Meal said Wednesday. "The marina is fine and will remain open, but we need to close the area with the picnic shelters and playground."

One fallen tree landed on a sport utility vehicle, severely damaging it, but no one was hurt. Also, a picnic table was crushed by a tree, but no park shelters were damaged, the county said. Other equipment in the park was unscathed.

