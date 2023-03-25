A severe windstorm swept through Western New York Saturday evening, downing powerlines and toppling trees across roadways. At midnight, more than 7,000 were without power throughout the area.

Most of the strongest winds were reported in Niagara County, where a gust of 69 mph was registered at Niagara Falls International Airport at 8:36 p.m., the National Weather Service reported, while a trained spotter in North Tonawanda measured a gust of 65 mph an hour earlier.

The strongest gust at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga was 66 mph just before midnight.

National Grid at midnight reported more than 2,000 customers without power in Niagara County, more than 1,500 in Wyoming County, about 1,150 in Genesee County and more than 1,400 in southern Erie County, where Eden and North Collins were most heavily impacted.

National Grid registered more than 900 outages in the Town of Niagara and more than 700 in North Tonawanda. About 100 customers were without power in the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst, plus another 75 in Hamburg.

About 660 NYSEG customers were without electricity at midnight, mostly in Orchard Park, Hamburg and the Town of Aurora.

Emergency services reported trees fallen across roadways in many places in Niagara County. In northern Erie County, cars reportedly struck trees down on the pavement in Newstead and Clarence Center.

Emergency services said trees struck two houses in North Tonawanda and and one in St. Johnsburg.

In Lockport, police and fire officials issued a travel advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday and warned motorists about downed trees.

In advance of the storm Saturday afternoon, the City of Buffalo closed its waterfront parks – Erie Basin Marina, Broderick Park, the Bird Island Pier and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park.

A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service for Buffalo, Niagara Falls, northern Erie County and all of Niagara County went into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday and will continue until 5 a.m. Sunday. The warning noted that the strongest winds are expected between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain," the weather service said in a tweet.

Flooding and erosion along Lake Erie are expected. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and travel will be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A high wind warning was issued earlier Saturday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The warning extends to Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties, with gusts over 45 mph.

A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie is expected to result in significant lakeshore flooding, with a flood warning in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"Flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather service said.