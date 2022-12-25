Storm collapses another golf dome, this one in the Town of Tonawanda

The Blizzard of 2022 knocked down a second local golf dome Saturday night.

The popular Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda collapsed around 7:45 p.m., Town Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger told The Buffalo News.

“We had a malfunction on one of the blowers inside the Golf Dome and it deflated tonight,” Emminger said. “We hope no damage was done when it was deflating, but we probably won’t know for a few days.”

One of the town’s most popular recreational facilities, the dome opened in 1999. It features an indoor driving range, a miniature golf course, a golf simulator and a restaurant.

Tonawanda’s dome collapsed one day after the furious storm caused the collapse of The Dome – formerly known as the Wehrle Golf Dome – on Wehrle Drive in Clarence.

On Friday, Emminger said town recreation officials were closely monitoring the Paddock dome and had raised the air pressure that kept the dome inflated in hopes of avoiding damage from the storm.

Tonawanda’s dome suffered major damage and collapsed during an ice storm in February 2002, and it reopened after extensive repairs.

High winds from the storm this weekend also knocked over dozens of trees in Tonawanda, town officials said.