Storm aftermath: 'It's hard. People are exhausted. It's too much'

He also urged the company to access federal and state historic tax credit programs and other programs to restore it.

The storm prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former Hamburg resident, to make an official visit to Hoover Beach.

"I have walked the streets of Hoover Beach countless times. To see the people, who have become my friends, devastated once again, three years in a row, to deal with the effects of a 100-year storm - It's hard. People are exhausted. It's too much," Hochul said.

Residents started working last year to come up with a plan to fight back against the storms. Hoover Beach resident Hank Kleinfelder said residents are looking into various funding opportunities, and are hopeful a solution will be found soon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Nothing is finalized," he said. In the meantime, "We've been learning from all the storms, trying to improve properties."

Hochul said the situation has gone from "bad to worse" with the effects of climate change.