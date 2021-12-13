Storm aftermath: 'It's hard. People are exhausted. It's too much'

Residents along Lake Erie are used to storms with heavy winds and waves crashing the shore.
But winds over 70 mph this weekend with no ice on the lake had the predictable outcome:
Structural damage to three homes at Hoover Beach, with one owner losing half of a house.
Additional damage to the parking lot at Hoak's Restaurant, which also lost its patio bar.
The closing of Route 5, this time from the railroad overpass at the Lackawanna border to LaSalle Avenue.
The destruction was extensive. National Grid reported 110 broken power poles, the result of wind driving trees into the poles. And 75 transformers were damaged and needed replacing.
Damage at Hoover Beach was "much less than what we first anticipated," said Sean Crotty, Hamburg's emergency services director.
"For the most part, many of the residents were spared major damage based upon the improvements they've made in the last few years," he said.
The storm knocked out power to nearly 100,000 in Western New York. There were about 1,200 customers in Erie County and nearly 1,400 customers in Niagara County still waiting for power to be restored Monday afternoon.
There also were some unexpected damages, including a large hole torn in the side of the historic Great Northern grain elevator on Ganson Street in Buffalo. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has encouraged the owner of the structure, Archer Daniels Midland, to repair it for the benefit of the company and the community.
He also urged the company to access federal and state historic tax credit programs and other programs to restore it.
The storm prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former Hamburg resident, to make an official visit to Hoover Beach.
"I have walked the streets of Hoover Beach countless times. To see the people, who have become my friends, devastated once again, three years in a row, to deal with the effects of a 100-year storm - It's hard. People are exhausted. It's too much," Hochul said.
Residents started working last year to come up with a plan to fight back against the storms. Hoover Beach resident Hank Kleinfelder said residents are looking into various funding opportunities, and are hopeful a solution will be found soon.
Support Local Journalism
"Nothing is finalized," he said. In the meantime, "We've been learning from all the storms, trying to improve properties."
Hochul said the situation has gone from "bad to worse" with the effects of climate change.
"I don’t know what to say to the homeowners other than God bless you, I know its been tough and the State of New York will be there to help with all the resources we can," she said. "But a rebuilding project to try and stop the water of Lake Erie from coming to land here is something we can certainly look at, but it's not something that will help in the short term."
She mentioned the Athol Springs shoreline protection project adjacent to Hoak's Restaurant that had been talked about and planned for at least 20 years.
The $8.2 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project, completed in fall 2020, constructed a 10-foot wide concrete splash apron between the road and the lake. Large boulders were placed on the lake side of the apron to break the force of the waves, which used to crash across Route 5 in storms, often closing the road.
The road did have some spray from lake waves, but town officials said the main reason it was closed was because of flooding at the intersection of Route 5 and Big Tree Road, where there is no seawall.
Aileen Hoak-Lange, who runs Hoak's Restaurant with her brother, Kevin, said debris got caught up in the rocks, which kept the logs, driftwood and other debris from landing on the road.
A powerful storm front blasted through Western New York, sending trees crashing down onto homes and vehicles, closing highways and blacking out more than 90,000 power customers.
"The debris in the rocks is immense. That typically would have landed on the road," she said.
Any project the Army Corps of Engineers constructs reduces the amount of risk associated with it, said spokesman Andrew Kornacki.
"People think this is it, the project is built and we’ll never have to worry again," Kornacki said. "In reality, it lessens the impact, but there’s always going to be that crazy, wild, record-setting storm that’s going to defy all odds and push the limits of a project."
Hoak-Lange said the road had stayed open in the last two big storms.
She should know. Her parents and brother, Kevin, were among those at the restaurant Saturday night.
"If you're home, you just worry about it," she said.
And the family had plenty of company, with patrons filling the bar, she said.
Workers had boarded up Hoak's windows Thursday, when they learned how severe the storm would be. The damage occurred outside, where the patio bar was "completely decimated," Hoak-Lange said. And the parking lot that had been damaged in the Halloween 2019 storm was damaged further. Water moved the restaurant dumpster across the parking lot, she added.