Stories of Honor: Seven decades after WWII, veteran remembers the happier moments

"The nice part about it was that the woman had a big, American flag. She wrapped it around me," said Miller.

"Naturally, I was crying and she was crying," he said, dabbing his eyes with a tissue.

The husband broke out a bottle of Haig & Haig scotch that the couple had been saving, vowing not to open it until Italy was liberated.

"So we all had a little drink out of that bottle, and they welcomed us and I welcomed them ... So, that was a happy day," Miller said.

He even found something pleasant to remember in dealing with one of the enemy, during a chance encounter in Germany, in which either of them could have wound up dead.

"I made friends with people who were ready to kill me," Miller said.

How did he manage that?

"Very easily. I just talked them out of doing it," he said.

"He was the same age I was. We were both 19 or 20, and he carried a rifle, and I said, "I don't like you carrying that rifle. Why don't you put it on the ground? And he said 'why?' And I said, 'because it's making me nervous.' And so he finally laid it down,'" Miller said.