Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on an arctic cold front headed toward Western New York on Wednesday that could bring snow squalls during the Wednesday evening commute.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued a hazardous weather outlook about the approaching front.

The weather Tuesday will be mild, with highs in the low 40s and lows right around the freezing mark and Wednesday will start out sunny and on the warmer side, with highs in the mid 40s.

But that is expected to change as the front crosses Western New York when temperatures are expected to plummet about 20 degrees in the space of three hours in the later afternoon to evening. Rain will turn to snow, possibly a mix of rain and snow and winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Strong winds are also in the forecast for Saturday and Saturday night.