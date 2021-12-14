Stockbridge Avenue house fire causes $225,000 damage

A house fire at 518 Stockbridge Ave. Tuesday in Buffalo's Kensington Avenue-Eggert Road area caused an estimated $225,000 in damage, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the fire started on an upper floor of the building, and firefighters were called to the scene just before 7:20 p.m.
DeGeorge said the Red Cross is assisting two adults and a child who were affected by the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.
Harold McNeil
