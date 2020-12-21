Stimulus measure to bring upward of $54 billion in indirect aid to NY

The state's educational system also gained from the bill. The measure sets aside $5.8 billion for the state's education stabilization fund, including $4 billion for elementary and secondary education and $1.3 billion for public universities and colleges.

"It's always good news when the federal government is going to send school districts more money," said Michael Cornell, the schools superintendent in Hamburg and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Yet it may not be quite as good news as it seems. Congress set aside money for schools in the Cares Act, but Cornell said the state simply cut its aid to school districts by the amount of new federal funds aimed at each district. Cornell said he would not be surprised if the same thing happens to the latest round of federal education funding.

The state will also get $1.6 billion in aid for Covid-19 testing, tracing and vaccine distribution. On top of that, New York hospitals will share in an additional $1 billion under the measure.

Some $6.5 billion in extended unemployment benefits are likely to come to the state under the bill, which provides 24 weeks of benefits to the unemployed who exhausted their earlier benefits. Those people will also get a $300 weekly unemployment supplement.