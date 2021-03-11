Stimulus check will offer big boost to individuals – and Buffalo

“Our focus right now is on getting this bill across the finish line, getting relief out to the American people, which we expect will happen by the end of the month,” Psaki said.

Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall Suburban districts in the region would each get several million dollars and rural districts around $1 million.

How many people in the Buffalo area will get the payments?

A lot.

It is difficult to estimate exactly how many people will receive checks, but IRS data offers some clues. In 2018, some 624,750 residents of Erie and Niagara counties lived in households with incomes of less than $75,000. That's 55% of Buffalo Niagara's population that year. Those people would clearly be eligible to get the checks if their family incomes remained steady or dropped in recent years.

But wait: 131,900 Erie County residents lived in families with incomes of between $75,000 and $100,000 in 2018. Unless they were single adults, those people would qualify for checks, too, so that's probably about 100,000 more local residents who would qualify.