Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall

The mammoth amount of school aid is not without its critics. Republicans unanimously voted against the stimulus package, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican and former Buffalo Board of Education member, said the way school aid is structured is one of his many concerns about the bill.

"Students need schools to open for in-person learning now. So why does only 5% of the education funding in the Democrats’ massive package go to opening schools in 2021?" Jacobs said on Twitter. "This money must be targeted toward immediate needs."

The massive package also includes $1,400 stimulus payments, aid for businesses, states and localities and a $15 minimum wage, as well as money for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.

School aid could very well shrink as the Senate alters the measure in coming weeks. That being the case, Buffalo school officials refused to even speculate on how they might use the new federal money.

"The only response I have today ... is that when we get it, we'll talk about it," said Elena Cala, special assistant to the superintendent for public relations.

It appears, though, that the education funding is geared toward both short-term and long-term expenses.