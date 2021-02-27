Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall

WASHINGTON – Buffalo city schools would receive a $245.1 million windfall under the Covid-19 stimulus bill the House passed early Saturday – a sum that equals more than a quarter of the school district's annual budget.
The exact amount coming to the city may be less after the Senate amends President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but figures released by the House Education and Labor Committee earlier this month show that the bill is likely to cure the Buffalo district's pandemic-related fiscal woes, and more. Under terms of the bill, school districts will be able to use the influx of federal aid as long as they budget it by Sept. 30, 2023.
And the windfall is not for the Buffalo district alone. Given that the funding formula used to divvy up the new school money is the same one the federal government has traditionally used for education aid, urban school districts get priority under the stimulus measure. That means the Niagara Falls City School District would receive $34 million and Lackawanna schools $14.8 million. Suburban districts in the region would each get several million dollars and rural districts around $1 million.
In total, Erie and Niagara County school districts would receive a total of $414 million, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
"This is absolutely necessary," Higgins said. "I look at this as a profoundly important investment in the future, both near-term and long-term, for our schools, which, as you know, have been hit particularly hard over the past 12 months."
The mammoth amount of school aid is not without its critics. Republicans unanimously voted against the stimulus package, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican and former Buffalo Board of Education member, said the way school aid is structured is one of his many concerns about the bill.
"Students need schools to open for in-person learning now. So why does only 5% of the education funding in the Democrats’ massive package go to opening schools in 2021?" Jacobs said on Twitter. "This money must be targeted toward immediate needs."
The massive package also includes $1,400 stimulus payments, aid for businesses, states and localities and a $15 minimum wage, as well as money for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.
School aid could very well shrink as the Senate alters the measure in coming weeks. That being the case, Buffalo school officials refused to even speculate on how they might use the new federal money.
"The only response I have today ... is that when we get it, we'll talk about it," said Elena Cala, special assistant to the superintendent for public relations.
It appears, though, that the education funding is geared toward both short-term and long-term expenses.
"The proposal emphasizes such activities as making sure every school has access to a nurse, providing summer school or other support to address learning loss and other activities to address students’ academic, mental health and social and emotional needs," said Phillip Lovell, vice president for policy development and government relations at the Alliance for Excellent Education, in an analysis of the funding bill.
Critics noted that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that only about a third of the bill's education funds would be spent by September 2022 – and that more of the school money would be spent in 2026 than this year.
"That’s utterly absurd, given the urgency of getting children back in classrooms," David Ditch, a research associate at the conservative Heritage Foundation, wrote in his analysis of the Biden stimulus package.
Suburban districts would get smaller windfalls than urban ones. For example, the Hamburg Central School District, which has a $75.5 million annual budget, would receive a $2 million boost.
"This would be very significant for us," Superintendent Michael Cornell said.
Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, also noted one concern. Congress appropriated money for school districts in earlier Covid-19 stimulus bills, but in Hamburg, "every bit of that has been offset by an actual or proposed cut in state aid."
Given that history, federal lawmakers have bolstered provisions in the new Covid-19 relief bill that aim to prevent states from cutting school aid to match the increase in federal money. In particular, the bill makes it tougher for states to cut aid to poorer urban school districts.
"That is new and does appear to place some further restrictions on what the state can do," said Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State School Boards Association.
The full $1.9 trillion package now goes to the closely divided Senate, where Republicans – and possibly moderate Democrats – will try to trim its costs. That is something Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, would like to see.
Reed on Friday offered a far narrower aid proposal: a $163 billion bill aimed solely at bolstering coronavirus vaccinations and testing.
“Instead of pushing partisan political wins and perpetuating bad policies, we should be coming together to focus federal funding on what matters most – protecting the lives and livelihoods of the American people," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer – a New York Democrat who has touted the Biden relief measure, which brings $33.6 billion in federal money to the state – said the Senate will move forward to pass the comprehensive bill.
"This is a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis," Schumer said on Twitter. "Republican leaders are reportedly 'maneuvering' to get every single Republican member to oppose urgent, bold Covid relief. But make no mistake – we will deliver the American Rescue Plan with overwhelming public support."
Here's a look at how much money Erie and Niagara county school districts would get under the relief bill:
Buffalo City School District: $245.1 million.
Niagara Falls City School District: $34 million.
Lackawanna City School District: $14.8 million.
Lockport City School District: $12.3 million.
Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District: $12 million.
West Seneca Central School District: $6.5 million.
North Tonawanda City School District: $6 million.
Sweet Home Central School District: $6 million.
Cheektowaga Central School District: $5.8 million.
Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District: $4.5 million.
Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore): $4.1 million.
Frontier Central School District: $4.1 million.
Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District: $4 million.
Depew Union Free School District: $3.9 million.
Clarence Central School District: $3.6 million.
Lancaster Central School District: $3.5 million.
Williamsville Central School District: $3.4 million.
Tonawanda City School District: $3.2 million.
Amherst Central School District: $3.2 million.
Cleveland Hill Union Free School District: $3.1 million.
Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District: $2.8 million.
Grand Island Central School District: $2.7 million.
Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District: $2.3 million.
Newfane Central School District: $2.1 million.
Hamburg Central School District: $2 million.
Lewiston-Porter Central School District: $2 million.
Alden Central School District: $1.8 million.
Akron Central School District: $1.7 million.
East Aurora Union Free School District: $1.7 million.
Royalton-Hartland Central School District: $1.6 million.
Wilson Central School District: $1.6 million.
Starpoint Central School District: $1.6 million.