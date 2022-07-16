Still running at 88: 'Inspirational for a lot of younger women to see.'

An 88-year-old grandmother, Edna Hyer says running has taught her two things: how to spit and how to drink beer.

She has competed in more than 2,300 races, including 19 this year.

“I don’t enjoy the running part. That’s the hard part,” Hyer said, adding that she's not a big beer drinker but a cold one tastes good after a race. “I enjoy the friends I have met.”

She has run all distances, from 50 meters to miles-long marathons.

And she recently set a record. She set a USA Track and Field American record for the mile in her age group (85-89) May 21 at the Rochester Mile: 12:05.

The 2016 Western New York Running Hall of Fame inductee recalled the first time she watched a race. She noticed an older runner, and everyone stayed and cheered for him even though he finished far behind everyone else.

“It’s a great atmosphere," she said. "They cheer whoever you are, wherever you are, they don’t really care. Runners are great people.”

Hyer, who grew up in Chautauqua County, won a scholarship to Albany State College. She taught school for five years, and then she worked for an insurance company for 25 years. She retired in 2008 and took tennis lessons. She also plays golf.

Hyer and her husband, who have four children and six grandchildren, moved from South Wales to Orchard Park several years ago. She started running in 1978 as a way to lose weight – “the usual story,” she said.

The longest she had run was about a mile. When she saw an ad for a 10K race, she suggested to her daughter that they both run in the race. Her daughter decided at the last minute not to enter the women’s-only race.

It was the first time Hyer ran more than a mile, but she finished, passing men holding signs saying women belong in the kitchen.

Hyer started talking with some of the other runners before the race, and she asked them how far is 10K? They told her 6.2 miles.

They asked her how long of a race she trained for, and she did not dare say a mile. So she told them 2 miles.

“They said, ‘Oh, you can always run three times as far as you train,’ so that was how I started running,” she said.

And she hasn’t stopped.

“She’s an inspiration," said Ann More, president of Checkers AC Runners Club. "Everybody looks to her. She's an inspiration. If I could be 88 and do what she does, I would just love it.”

“She is just an amazing woman,” said Vicki Mitchell, director and head coach of track and field and cross country at the University at Buffalo. “I don’t think she quite knows the impact that she’s had on so many women runners.”

Mitchell said she was fresh out of graduate school when Hyer, who was the women’s long distance chairwoman of the Niagara Association of USA Track and Field, reached out to her and said she would be a good person to represent the local at the USATF championships for women.

“She got me to my first USA championship,” Mitchell said. “She reached out to a number of women over the years.”

Through 44 years of running, Hyer has battled medical issues. She had breast cancer and open heart surgery, and she also had several broken bones. But she always returned to running.

Hyer has run in masters races throughout the country, including Albuquerque, N.M., and Atlanta. She’s a regular at local races, including the Dick Bessel 2.3 mile Independence Day Run in Grand Island and the Buffalo Subaru 4-mile Chase on Friday. She’s done the Shamrock Run many times, but she doesn’t do the Turkey Trot anymore.

“It's so huge, and there are so many people who have never done a race before and they are in and out and I was always afraid they were going to knock me down,” Hyer said. “So I said the last couple of years I’ve decided not to even do the Turkey Trot. It’s much too dangerous.”

She still throws the javelin, discus, hammer and shotput. She started with the discus, looking for something different to try.

“In those days you had to qualify for the Senior Games and first throw I qualified, so I thought, ‘Oh, well, I guess I’ll do the discus,’ ” she said.

That was about 30 years ago. She picked up the javelin and shotput, too. About three years ago she wanted to try the hammer throw. She liked it, but “it's something you can’t really practice many places,” Hyer said.

Hyer keeps track of every race she has run in stenographer's notebooks, writing down the date, the race, the length, the time, her place, any awards and other notes.

It takes courage to keep going out to the starting line, Mitchell said.

"As an older female that is still going out and seeking opportunities to compete and putting herself on the line at a national level, it is honestly inspirational for a lot of younger women to see," she said.