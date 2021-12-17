Still in need for holidays: gift cards, movie passes for teens

It happens every year around this time: Lots of toys are donated to needy youngsters for Christmas, but not much for their teenage brothers and sisters.
But this year, members of the Western New York Holiday Partnership say it's worse.
Coming up with gifts for teenagers can be challenging, and some have donated older games and electronics. But gift cards and movie passes are the go-to gifts for teens, and charitable organizations have not received as many as they usually do.
"We had plenty then we absolutely ran out last Wednesday. It's been a very difficult thing," said Kim Reynolds of the Resurrection Life Food Pantry. "Plenty for the little kids, everybody wants to give for that, but the teenagers – we shoot for the gift cards and we’re out."
She said her group did not receive passes from movie theaters as it usually does, and it reached out to sports organizations with little luck.
"Sports packages, movies, things like that, we just didn't get this year," Reynolds said.
Catholic Charities has experienced the same drought.
"We have nothing for the older ones. We're doing sweatshirts," said Denise Watroba of Catholic Charities. "Any gift card donations would be great."
Community Action Organization of Western New York purchases gifts for teens in families it helps, and uses the movie passes as extras for them, said Brandi Haynes, a vice president of the organization. They did not receive the movie passes this year, and the group has distributed all of its gifts.
But, Haynes said, "Everything on our end worked out."
Reynolds said the food pantry also completed its big distribution, helping more than 300 children.
"But we continue to get the calls daily, and will all the way up through Christmas," she said. "We had to turn away three families yesterday that had teenagers. Nothing I can do, I have toys."
The organizations are hoping Western New Yorkers can open their hearts, and their wallets this week before Christmas, to provide gift cards for teenagers.
"Could we use them? Absolutely," Reynolds said. "We still keep that list of families."
Support Local Journalism
The Buffalo News Neediest Fund, part of the Holiday Partnership, is in its 40th year of providing toys and meals to families in need.
At the kickoff in The Buffalo News lobby, Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, a major partner in the campaign, said that more than 40% of families in Erie County are living either as working poor families or under the federal poverty level. In some sections of Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Lackawanna, the number creeps up to 60%, he said.
Here is where to donate new, unwrapped toys, including gift cards, to the News Neediest Fund:
• The Buffalo News: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• All area Wegmans locations.
• Shea’s Performing Arts Center box office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots locations, see list at buffalo-ny.toysfortots.org.
• Excuria Salon & Spa.
• Jim Murphy Buick/GMC.
• Valu Home Centers.
• Fairgrounds Festival of Lights.
• Hunt Real Estate Corp.
• Canisius College: Drop off at Koessler Athletic Center during scheduled basketball games.
• Orville's Home Appliances.
• Newsworthy Store (near Panera Bread in The Boulevard Consumer Square, 1593 Niagara Falls Blvd.).