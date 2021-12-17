Still in need for holidays: gift cards, movie passes for teens

Community Action Organization of Western New York purchases gifts for teens in families it helps, and uses the movie passes as extras for them, said Brandi Haynes, a vice president of the organization. They did not receive the movie passes this year, and the group has distributed all of its gifts.

But, Haynes said, "Everything on our end worked out."

Reynolds said the food pantry also completed its big distribution, helping more than 300 children.

"But we continue to get the calls daily, and will all the way up through Christmas," she said. "We had to turn away three families yesterday that had teenagers. Nothing I can do, I have toys."

The organizations are hoping Western New Yorkers can open their hearts, and their wallets this week before Christmas, to provide gift cards for teenagers.

"Could we use them? Absolutely," Reynolds said. "We still keep that list of families."

The Buffalo News Neediest Fund, part of the Holiday Partnership, is in its 40th year of providing toys and meals to families in need.