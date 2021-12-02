Steve Pigeon turns himself in at trooper barracks in Clarence

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon turned himself in to State Police Thursday morning to face charges that he molested a child, two law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News.
He was seen walking out of the State Police barracks in Clarence about 9:30 a.m. and was transported to Buffalo to appear in an Erie County courtroom.
The charges against Pigeon follow an investigation that State Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office have conducted for several months, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.
“The case involves a sexual assault on a minor girl, under the age of 12,” the official said Wednesday. “The child was someone he knew.”
That information was confirmed by a second source with direct knowledge of the investigation.
Pigeon denied the accusation.
“It’s impossible. I have never molested a child. It’s absolutely untrue,” he told The News.
He said someone might be setting him up, someone whom he helped the FBI investigate.
Pigeon, who is already awaiting sentencings for crimes including bribery of a former state judge and arranging an illegal campaign contribution, has been providing information to federal agents and prosecutors looking into allegations of political corruption in Western New York.
Pigeon’s defense attorney Paul J. Cambria and District Attorney John J. Flynn declined to comment on the case when contacted by a News reporter.
Pigeon, 60, is a former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and political consultant and lobbyist.
Three years ago, Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges that he arranged an illegal political donation to the campaign of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Neither the governor or his campaign were ever implicated in the case.
He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14 in that case before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.