 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve Pigeon turns himself in at trooper barracks in Clarence
0 comments
top story

Steve Pigeon turns himself in at trooper barracks in Clarence

Support this work for $1 a month
G. Steven Pigeon

State Police walk G. Steven Pigeon, in rear right, out of New York State Police Barracks in Clarence on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Pigeon turned himself in and police are taking him to a courtroom in Buffalo for arraignment.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon turned himself in to State Police Thursday morning to face charges that he molested a child, two law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News.

He was seen walking out of the State Police barracks in Clarence about 9:30 a.m. and was transported to Buffalo to appear in an Erie County courtroom.

The charges against Pigeon follow an investigation that State Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office have conducted for several months, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.

“The case involves a sexual assault on a minor girl, under the age of 12,” the official said Wednesday. “The child was someone he knew.”

That information was confirmed by a second source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Pigeon denied the accusation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“It’s impossible. I have never molested a child. It’s absolutely untrue,” he told The News.

He said someone might be setting him up, someone whom he helped the FBI investigate.

Pigeon, who is already awaiting sentencings for crimes including bribery of a former state judge and arranging an illegal campaign contribution, has been providing information to federal agents and prosecutors looking into allegations of political corruption in Western New York.

Pigeon’s defense attorney Paul J. Cambria and District Attorney John J. Flynn declined to comment on the case when contacted by a News reporter.

Pigeon, 60, is a former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and political consultant and lobbyist.

Three years ago, Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges that he arranged an illegal political donation to the campaign of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Neither the governor or his campaign were ever implicated in the case.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14 in that case before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Temporary toys: Parents seek to rent games instead of buying

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News