Steve Pigeon turns himself in at trooper barracks in Clarence

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon turned himself in to State Police Thursday morning to face charges that he molested a child, two law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News.

He was seen walking out of the State Police barracks in Clarence about 9:30 a.m. and was transported to Buffalo to appear in an Erie County courtroom.

The charges against Pigeon follow an investigation that State Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office have conducted for several months, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.

“The case involves a sexual assault on a minor girl, under the age of 12,” the official said Wednesday. “The child was someone he knew.”

That information was confirmed by a second source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Pigeon denied the accusation.

“It’s impossible. I have never molested a child. It’s absolutely untrue,” he told The News.

He said someone might be setting him up, someone whom he helped the FBI investigate.