Steve Pigeon jailed after pleading not guilty to rape of child

He said that Pigeon faces two Class A felonies – the most serious level – because of the age of the girl and that if convicted, those could carry a sentence of life in prison. The two predatory sexual assault charges relate to two separate alleged acts, Flynn said.

During the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Swanson argued for Pigeon to be held without bail. He said that Pigeon texted a victim's family member on July 31 and asked "Why won't you call?"

Pigeon allegedly also said: “I’m ready to do something drastic,” and “You have to talk to me.”

Prosecutor also said Pigeon's friend, Gary Parenti, and another man showed up to the child's home and her mother called 911 for Hamburg police.

Flynn said law enforcement authorities believe Pigeon learned about the rape investigation over the past few months.

The child, who two sources said is a girl under the age of 12, told her mother about the alleged incident. The mother brought it to the attention of the District Attorney's office a few months ago, through an attorney the family had dealt with regarding a civil matter, Flynn said. That lawyer called Flynn and Flynn reached out to the state police to investigate.