Steve Pigeon jailed after pleading not guilty to rape of child

Longtime political operative G. Steven Pigeon will be held in jail after he pleaded not guilty Thursday morning on multiple charges related to allegations that he sexually assaulted a child in 2016.
"This is rape," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. in a news conference following the hearing, regarding the allegations against Pigeon. "This isn't child molestation."
Appearing before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns, Pigeon, wearing orange jail garb, was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape, one count of criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of child endangerment.
Pigeon, 61, a former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and political consultant, denies the accusations.
“It’s absolutely untrue,” Pigeon told The News on Wednesday, the night before turning himself in to State Police.
Burns remanded him to jail, but reserved Pigeon's right to make an application for bail.
Burns also issued an order of protection for the child and her mother.
Flynn said that the charges stem from an incident that took place on one evening between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016.
He said that Pigeon faces two Class A felonies – the most serious level – because of the age of the girl and that if convicted, those could carry a sentence of life in prison. The two predatory sexual assault charges relate to two separate alleged acts, Flynn said.
During the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Swanson argued for Pigeon to be held without bail. He said that Pigeon texted a victim's family member on July 31 and asked "Why won't you call?"
Pigeon allegedly also said: “I’m ready to do something drastic,” and “You have to talk to me.”
Prosecutor also said Pigeon's friend, Gary Parenti, and another man showed up to the child's home and her mother called 911 for Hamburg police.
Flynn said law enforcement authorities believe Pigeon learned about the rape investigation over the past few months.
The child, who two sources said is a girl under the age of 12, told her mother about the alleged incident. The mother brought it to the attention of the District Attorney's office a few months ago, through an attorney the family had dealt with regarding a civil matter, Flynn said. That lawyer called Flynn and Flynn reached out to the state police to investigate.
Pigeon's attorney at the hearing, Justin Ginter, argued for his release, saying that Pigeon had already surrendered his passport because of his pending sentencing in separate court cases and has to inform federal authorities when he travels. Ginter also said he has been complying with court schedules and appearing in the other cases.
Pigeon turned himself in to State Police earlier Thursday. He was seen walking out of the State Police barracks in Clarence about 9:30 a.m. and was transported to Buffalo to appear in an Erie County courtroom.
The charges against Pigeon follow an investigation that State Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office conducted for several months, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.
Pigeon said someone might be setting him up, someone whom he helped the FBI investigate.
Pigeon, who is already awaiting sentencings for crimes including bribery of a former state judge and arranging an illegal campaign contribution, has been providing information to federal agents and prosecutors looking into allegations of political corruption in Western New York.
Pigeon was brought into Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case's courtroom but then before the hearing began, Case announced that another judge would handle the hearing and left the bench.
Case recused himself from the case, Burns said. Case has not publicly said why, but state Board of Elections records show Pigeon donated $250 to Case's judicial campaign in 2010.
Three years ago, Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges that he arranged an illegal political donation to the campaign of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Neither the governor or his campaign were ever implicated in the case.
He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14 in that case before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
At the news conference Thursday, Flynn addressed questions about a potential conflict of interest with Pigeon. Flynn said that Pigeon has never done work for Flynn's campaigns but that he is a business acquaintance. Flynn said he hasn't spoken to Pigeon in six years.
Flynn said he anticipates there will be a bail hearing in the near future. He said prosecutors will argue Pigeon has no connections to the Western New York area anymore. He stays in Florida six months out of the year and stays with a friend in Niagara Falls when he is in the region, but does not have a permanent home here anymore, Flynn said.