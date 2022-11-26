Steering wheel lock devices go quickly to Kia drivers during Saturday giveaway

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning exhausted its supply of Kia safety locking devices within a half-hour during a giveaway scheduled to run for four hours.

Teen driver in quadruple fatal Kensington crash faces four counts of manslaughter The 16-year-old accused of driving the stolen Kia that crashed on Route 33 last month was "v…

The devices, distributed at the County Highway Garage on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga, were made available to immobilize the steering wheel for Kia vehicles made from 2011 to 2021, which have been stolen around the world because their start ignitions are so easy to manipulate.

Kia made 100 devices each available to the Sheriff’s Office and Amherst Police Department after four Buffalo teens were killed Oct. 24 on the Kensington Expressway in a stolen Kia Sportage.

The 16-year-old driver survived. He was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on multiple felonies, including manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of stolen property. He was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Kia at the Scajaquada Expressway entrance, prosecutors said.

The Buffalo News is not naming the driver because of his age.

Amherst police offered the locking devices for Kia owners Nov. 10 on a first-come, first-served basis. They were gone within a day, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The South Korean automotive giant – which sells 3 million cars a year – says it views the crime spree against its vehicles across the country not as a defect with its cars, but as a "local crime problem" spurred by social media.

A Kia spokesman told The Buffalo News earlier this month that the company planned to distribute the devices through police departments, instead of requiring customers to go to their dealerships, as is more typical for car repairs or recalls.

There was no word Saturday if and when more devices will be made available in the region.

The mothers of two of the passengers killed in the Buffalo crash have filed a lawsuit in federal court against Kia America, blaming the automaker for failing to prevent the vehicles from being stolen, despite a nationwide social media trend that has led to thousands of Kias being stolen nationwide.