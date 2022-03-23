Steep rent increases during the pandemic strain Buffalo Niagara tenants

“My little guys are looking and saying, ‘hey, I'm charging $700 for my studio, and this guy's got a fancy one for $2,000. I should be able to get $1,000,” Hanssel said. “The higher end of the market is pulling up the lower end.”

For tenants facing these dramatic increases, the options are both difficult and few. Local housing case managers have seen priced-out tenants downsize, move in with family or rent sparser, less-maintained apartments. These include units without consistent heat or running water and pest and rodent infestations, Becker said. Last summer, during one of his Zillow scouting missions, Realmuto found a listing for an unrenovated, unheated two-car garage – advertised as a “one-bedroom apartment.”

Kexin Ma, the executive director of the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, said some portion of these renters may become homeless in coming months, particularly as new eviction cases work their way through the court system. Thanks to the eviction moratorium, Western New York’s population of unhoused people fell since 2020. But those people stayed in emergency shelters far longer than they did before the pandemic, even after an influx of federal funding.