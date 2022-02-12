Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Bills stadium deal: 'Urgency is the right word'

Rooney: We are hopeful that this gets done, and we're not really interested in having, let’s say, regular relocations. That's one of the reasons why the league established the G-3, G-4 (stadium financing) programs to try and assist teams in making sure that the teams could stay in their local markets. I can't say it's something that people should be losing sleep over, at this point. I think we all know that there are cities out there that would love to have a team if the opportunity arose. But the good news, in this case, it looks like this is coming together in a way that hopefully the Bills fans will not have to worry about that.