Stavatti Aerospace seeks planning board approval for proposed plane plant in Town of Niagara

Stavatti founder and CEO Christopher R. Beskar and his local associate, John R. Simon, have been secretive about their customers, although Beskar has said Stavatti has connections with foreign air forces and wants to bid for U.S. Air Force contracts.

Tax break OK'd for company eyeing former Town of Niagara hangar for aircraft facility A proposal to convert a vacant former Army Reserve hangar complex in the Town of Niagara into the temporary home of an aircraft research and design facility received a boost Wednesday.

But there is no concrete evidence Stavatti has ever produced an aircraft, despite being in business since the 1990s. Beskar wouldn't confirm or deny that when interviewed by The Buffalo News in November.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted the company an incentive package last fall, and the New York Power Authority followed up with an allocation of discount-priced electricity. Both were made conditional on performance, especially job creation.

Simon said Friday that Stavatti has spent "hundreds of thousands on repairs and renovations" at the Porter Road site since November.

He said "actual customers" will be visiting the site soon, but he wouldn't say who they are.

Simon and Beskar met in 1998, when Simon was executive director of the NCIDA and the young entrepreneur was interested in manufacturing aircraft in the former Bell Aerospace plant in Wheatfield.

That project went nowhere, but Beskar, a Minnesota native who later incorporated his company in Wyoming and opened a small facility in California, kept Western New York in mind. Stavatti opened an office in Cheektowaga in 2002, and chose the Town of Niagara site in a national search for a production location.

