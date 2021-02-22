Stavatti Aerospace founder seeks to prove critics wrong despite no track record

Some people might call Christopher Robin Beskar a visionary who could break the mold of military and commercial jet design with new ideas.

Others say he’s a dreamer with a space-age imagination, but little to show for it, and a long shot to break into the big leagues.

Beskar, a self-taught designer, doesn’t care.

"I think dreaming is good. I like dreaming," said Beskar, the 46-year-old founder and CEO of Stavatti Aerospace Ltd. The would-be airplane manufacturer from California with no known track record wants to spend $26 million to make Niagara County his company's base of operations.

Beskar says he wants to bring aircraft production back to Western New York, and he's already gotten local taxpayer help to do it – in the form of tax breaks conditioned on performance as well as a pledge of low-cost hydropower.

Yet in the 26 years since he started his company as a college sophomore, there is no evidence that he has produced a single airplane of his own creation. He would neither confirm nor deny that in an hourlong interview with The Buffalo News.

He has two patents, at least one for aircraft design. But his company's website reveals that none of his planes have advanced beyond designs.