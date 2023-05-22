A statue at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park was vandalized, Buffalo police said.
Someone painted the rifle of a statue in the Monuments Garden yellow, police said.
The incident was reported to authorities shortly after 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.