Station Twelve remains stalled, but it could be close to landing a major tenant

And skepticism grew about whether the project by WS Development would come to fruition as planned. The last tenant signed to a lease was Sephora, a deal that was disclosed last May.

Winship did not know the identity of the potential tenant. But it would be the largest single tenant in the complex along Sheridan Drive – bigger than the 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods that opened in September 2017 on the site of a former Bon-Ton department store after a $15 million construction project.

Brian T. Sciera, WS senior vice president for leasing, confirmed that the company is talking to more potential tenants, who have expressed interest in leasing and rehabbing much or all of the building. But he said the developer hasn't reached an agreement or signed a lease with any of them yet.

However, he remains confident in the long-term success of the project.

"We believe in the vision of the project more than ever," Sciera said. "We believe in the strength of the market more than ever."

Conversion of the 18-acre site into a lifestyle center has been on indefinite hold, as a combination of declining business conditions, dramatic shifts in consumer habits and then the Covid-19 pandemic have decimated the retail and restaurant industries.