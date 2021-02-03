Station Twelve remains stalled, but it could be close to landing a major tenant

It's been nearly a year since construction work stopped on the project to turn the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst into a lifestyle center dubbed Station Twelve, with Whole Foods as the anchor.
The developer, WS Development, is refocusing attention on Station Twelve again, with hopes to soon add another major retailer to the mix, possibly its largest single tenant.
Maggie Hamilton Winship, Amherst’s director of strategic planning, said a senior executive with the firm told her and Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa a week ago the developer soon would announce a new tenant to occupy a 70,000-square-foot space in the existing retail building just east of the Whole Foods Market.
If that happens, it would be a sign of progress on a project that had stalled when the Covid-19 pandemic began.
After years of slow progress, the Boston-based developer behind the venture had gained some momentum with the ambitious project, signing a series of prominent stores and restaurants as tenants and then starting the physical work to remake the complex.
Then the pandemic hit, forcing the suspension of construction activity but also throwing the entire retail industry into disarray. Suddenly, the very survival of many of the nation's best-known retailers – not to mention both national and local eateries – was in doubt.
And skepticism grew about whether the project by WS Development would come to fruition as planned. The last tenant signed to a lease was Sephora, a deal that was disclosed last May.
Winship did not know the identity of the potential tenant. But it would be the largest single tenant in the complex along Sheridan Drive – bigger than the 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods that opened in September 2017 on the site of a former Bon-Ton department store after a $15 million construction project.
Brian T. Sciera, WS senior vice president for leasing, confirmed that the company is talking to more potential tenants, who have expressed interest in leasing and rehabbing much or all of the building. But he said the developer hasn't reached an agreement or signed a lease with any of them yet.
However, he remains confident in the long-term success of the project.
"We believe in the vision of the project more than ever," Sciera said. "We believe in the strength of the market more than ever."
Conversion of the 18-acre site into a lifestyle center has been on indefinite hold, as a combination of declining business conditions, dramatic shifts in consumer habits and then the Covid-19 pandemic have decimated the retail and restaurant industries.
Plans call for six buildings around a public green, with a mixture of retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. But many companies have been reluctant to commit – even before the pandemic and subsequent recession sent many of the largest fleeing into bankruptcy court.
A dozen tenants have been specifically named, including retail stores L.L. Bean, Banana Republic, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Athleta and Vineyard Vines, plus food and drink establishments Public Espresso + Coffee, B.Good and City Works Eatery and Pour House.
An Albright-Knox Art Gallery shop and a co-working, event and nightclub space also are planned.
Five years after it was first envisioned, and three years after Whole Foods opened, the rest of the project finally appeared to be moving forward in 2019.
The older buildings from the Northtown days were demolished, and construction began late that year on the new buildings. Work was far along on three of the six new structures, and had started or was about to start on two others, when the pandemic forced an abrupt halt to construction in March 2020.
Since then, WS and its tenants were waiting for conditions to improve and for finances to allow them to restart work.
Sciera said the retail tenants have seen their businesses rocked by the pandemic, and they're so focused on getting through each day and week that they haven't had a chance to plan their capital spending for six or 12 months down the line.
"The retailers are just starting to peek their heads out and think about future plans," he said.
That's why, Sciera said, he couldn't say whether work will restart at the site in 2021.
Sciera said the developer isn't giving up on the Station Twelve project and the company believes the idea of open-air shopping, dining and recreational activities will prove even more attractive in a post-pandemic world. WS has already sunk a considerable but undisclosed amount of money into the project.
“They are far more optimistic than they were six months ago,” Winship said. She also praised the firm for the work it has done with the town so far, including during the monthslong suspension of activity.
“WS Development has been pretty responsive with doing everything that they needed to do by code, related to stabilizing and securing the site,” she said.
A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said he doesn't sense "desperation" from WS Development yet and the company has the wherewithal to patiently wait out the pandemic and a track record of pulling off large retail-centered projects.
"I think this concept lends itself to a successful project," Baynes said.
Even so, said David Mingoia, executive director of the Amherst Industrial Development Agency, “I think we’d be naïve to think the challenges of retail may not necessitate some changes to this project.”
And for Kulpa, it's more proof the developer shouldn't have focused solely on retail shops and restaurants at the site.
"There should have been residential and office and medical uses that buoyed the economy of the retail space," he said. "So I’m aggravated by that one.”
Kulpa, who didn't take office until the project was well underway, said the town has since rezoned the property.
"If this thing doesn’t pick up speed, there’s the ability to convert it into mixed use," he said.