Statewide positivity rate for Covid-19 continues to decline, Cuomo says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an announcement in Buffalo April 29.

 John Hickey

The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 virus continues to drop as more New Yorkers get vaccinated and efforts are made to reopen the state's economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo said the statewide positivity rate for Covid-19 infections dropped to 1.22%, the lowest rate since Oct. 22, while the state's seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.53%. That is the lowest since Oct. 30, representing 32 straight days of decline, he said. 

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state dropped to 2,264. That is the lowest since Nov. 1 and is down 573 over the past week.

That compares with 246 Covid patients hospitalized in Western New York, representing 0.02% of the region's population.

Read the full story from News Business Reporter Samantha Christmann

Statewide, the number of ICU patients dropped to 571, the lowest since Nov. 23.

As of Thursday in Western New York, there were 344 ICU patients.

On Thursday, 25 New Yorkers died of Covid-19, bringing the statewide total to 42,211.

Also, there were two new Covid-19 deaths in Erie County reported on Thursday.

