State's vaccination website swarmed after eligibility is expanded

New York State's online vaccine scheduling tool saw a "tremendous increase" in traffic Sunday as more people became eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 500,000 people had used the "Am I Eligible" tool by 9 a.m. Sunday, and more than 100,000 appointments had been booked by noon, according to the state Health Department.

The state increased the number of those eligible for the vaccine to include those with comorbidities, such as cancer, liver disease and heart conditions. People with certain underlying health conditions could start making appointments Sunday morning, and state officials have been warning for days that the process would not be smooth.

Health Department spokesman Gary Holmes said vaccinations were being booked at an average rate of 350 appointments per minute.

"As expected, the site is experiencing a tremendous increase in volume after appointments were opened to New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions this morning," Holmes said in an email. "We have been warning New Yorkers this would happen for the last week."

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.

To help mitigate the issues, Holmes said that the state added an online "waiting room" and is releasing new appointments on a rolling basis.