State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%
State's Covid positivity rate drops below 2%

The drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across New York continues, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

The state's positivity rate, the percentage of tests that come back positive, dipped to 1.7% on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Saturday.

That's the lowest daily figure since Oct. 23, when the daily rate was 1.8%, according to state data.

The seven-day statewide average for positivity was 2.4% on Friday; in the five-county Western New York region, it was 4.7%.

The state's seven-day average peaked in early January, when the rate eclipsed 22%.

On Friday, there were 2,745 people hospitalized with Covid, the lowest total since Nov. 27. That's down from the peak of more than 12,000 in early January.

There were 39 Covid-related deaths in the state on Friday, including two in Erie County, one in Allegany County and one in Chautauqua County.

As of Thursday, 68,628 New Yorkers had died of Covid, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

