State's Covid positivity hits lowest level since Black Friday

The statewide Covid-19 positivity rate has reached its lowest level since Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Friday's test results, released Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, showed 7,246 Covid cases out of 192,754 tests, a rate of 3.76%.

Much of the improvement has come in New York City, where seven-day averages in the five boroughs all are at 3% or less.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County's rate remains considerably higher than the statewide number, but the county Health Department tweeted a 7.6% positivity rate on Saturday, the county's lowest since Dec. 17.

The number of Covid patients hospitalized in New York State was 5,466 Friday, the lowest number since Christmas. In Western New York, 449 Covid patients were hospitalized, down 105 in the last eight days.

There were 91 Covid deaths reported Saturday in the state, including five in Erie County.

On the vaccination front, 11,400 Western New Yorkers have received a booster shot in the past week, the state's report said, while 345 area residents were vaccinated for the first time Friday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.