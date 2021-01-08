State's Covid-19 contact tracing has missed the 'vast majority of positive cases'

Contact tracing, of course, relies on cooperation from the individuals who are contacted.

"Unfortunately, compliance is not always 100%, which means that while the data gathered can indicate a potential risk of spread, it is not the sole factor to consider," said Nora K. Yates, the director of the Center for Community Health in the New York State Department of Health, whose Covid-19 responsibilities include coordinating the contact tracing initiative, drive-thru testing sites and cluster response teams.

Contact tracing relies almost entirely on self-reporting and the cooperation of the public.

"Obviously, this is problematic because there are disincentives for people to want to identify themselves as disease carriers and open themselves and their loved ones/friends up to this type of scrutiny," Yates said in an affidavit.

While the state has considered contact tracing data in crafting its Covid-19 response, the limitations to the tracing mean it cannot be the sole driving factor in deciding what restrictions should be imposed, state officials said. The contact tracing data does not displace the science and other information that state public health officials have accumulated and relied on during the past nine months, Terragnoli said.