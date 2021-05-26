State to raffle 50 free college educations to teens who get vaccinated

In an effort to tempt teenagers to obtain Covid-19 vaccinations, New York State will raffle off 50 free four-year college educations at public colleges in the state.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the age group with the lowest vaccination rate is 12- to 17-year-olds, which he acknowledged isn't surprising.

They were the last to be made eligible, because doctors concluded Covid presented the least risk to young people, and because they have been approved for only one of the three brands of vaccine available to everyone else.

The slogan for the raffle, open only to 12- to 17-year-olds who obtain their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by July 7, is "Get a Shot, Make Your Future."

The full-ride scholarships to public colleges and universities, which will include tuition, room and board, are to be awarded at a rate of 10 per week in random drawings to be held for the next five Wednesdays, starting next week.

"It's a significant incentive to students, and by the way, it's an incentive to parents," Cuomo said. "For a parent, if you're worried about paying college tuition, tell your 12- to 17-year-old, 'Go out, get a shot.' It protects the family, protects the 12- to 17-year-old, and they'll be eligible for a raffle."