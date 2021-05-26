State to raffle 50 free college educations to teens who get vaccinated

In an effort to tempt teenagers to obtain Covid-19 vaccinations, New York State will raffle off 50 free four-year college educations at public colleges in the state.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the age group with the lowest vaccination rate is 12- to 17-year-olds, which he acknowledged isn't surprising.
They were the last to be made eligible, because doctors concluded Covid presented the least risk to young people, and because they have been approved for only one of the three brands of vaccine available to everyone else.
The slogan for the raffle, open only to 12- to 17-year-olds who obtain their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by July 7, is "Get a Shot, Make Your Future."
The full-ride scholarships to public colleges and universities, which will include tuition, room and board, are to be awarded at a rate of 10 per week in random drawings to be held for the next five Wednesdays, starting next week.
"It's a significant incentive to students, and by the way, it's an incentive to parents," Cuomo said. "For a parent, if you're worried about paying college tuition, tell your 12- to 17-year-old, 'Go out, get a shot.' It protects the family, protects the 12- to 17-year-old, and they'll be eligible for a raffle."
Teens who have been vaccinated in the past and those who obtain a shot before July 7 can enter the raffle online. Only one entry is needed, as entrants will remain eligible for each week's drawing.
With 64.2% of New Yorkers over age 18 already having received at least one dose of vaccine, Cuomo said the state is shifting its focus to 12- to 17-year-olds because only 8.7% of them have been vaccinated at least once.
Also, while 12- to 17-year-olds currently account for only 5% of the Covid tests in the state, they represent 10% of the positive cases.
The raffle is similar to Ohio's "Vax-a-Million" lottery, which offers five weeks of $1 million prizes to adults and full-tide college scholarships for teens. Nearly 3 million Ohioans have entered.
Last week, Cuomo unveiled "Vax & Scratch," giving scratch-off lottery tickets to patients vaccinated at a state-run clinic, with 13 winners of up to $5 million.
Also Wednesday, Cuomo announced new state grant programs to assist small businesses and low-income renters.
"You have a private sector that has been all but paralyzed through Covid," Cuomo said. "How do you start that private sector up and running?"
Cuomo's answer is to make 330,000 small businesses eligible to apply for grants of as much as $50,000, starting June 10. The grants will be doled out of an $800 million fund on a first-come, first-served basis.
The tenant rental assistance fund totals $2.7 billion, and applications will open Tuesday. On a first-come, first-served basis, 200,000 tenants will be aided.