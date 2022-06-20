State to fund $734K in enhancements to Freedom Wall

At the unveiling for the Freedom Wall in 2017, Kimberly Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, watched an elderly woman struggle as she used her walker to cross rough, long grass to approach one of the panels.

When she finally reached it, she placed her hand gently on it.

Retelling the story, Minkel recalled tearing up at the thought of the power of the mural, a 28-paneled homage to groundbreaking Black leaders, but she wanted to make it a more comfortable place.

With help from New York State, it will be.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy on Friday announced a state-funded $734,000 effort to beautify the mural.

The enhancements will include reconstructing the area between the concrete wall and the street curbing, improving sidewalk accessibility and adding LED lights that accent the portraits, Kennedy said.

The project is being spearheaded by the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and East Side Garden Walk and aided by the mural’s original commissioners, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative and the NFTA.

Construction is expected to begin soon, and Minkel estimated it would be completed by next summer.

“We hope to get a lot of the substantial amount completed this year – a lot of the concrete, the sidewalks,” she said.

In 2018, East Side Garden Walk members reached out to NFTA, concerned about the dignity of the site after noticing exposed rebar and tall grass, said Samantha White, chair of the tour.

“I can’t wait to share this with the community and tourists from across the country, and hopefully across the world, so we can rebuild the East Side, rebuild this economy,” she said.

The local community provided ideas, including incorporating red, black and green — the Pan-African flag colors — on the sidewalk around the wall, Minkel said.

Without that input, the final product would be like any other beautiful sidewalk and brick work and “not really representative of what this wall is,” she added.

Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, said it is important to maintain the corridors of Buffalo.

“All the corridors on the East Side are as important in terms of what they represent to, not just African Americans, but to all of us as citizens of the great city of Buffalo,” he added.

For Kelly Johnson, the Albright-Knox director of communications and community engagement, the Freedom Wall stands out as one of the most significant and impactful pieces the museum’s public art initiative installed – and it has taken on additional importance since the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, that authorities say was committed by a white supremacist motivated by racism.

“This freedom wall stands as a testament to Black excellence and the extraordinary individuals who have spent their lives making the world a better and more inclusive place,” Johnson said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.