State task force created in 2020 to prevent mass shootings hasn't held a single meeting

Tops scene Friday (copy)

Members of the Muslim community and anti-violence leaders gather for public prayer across the street from the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Blacks were killed in a racist attack. A state task force was created in 2020 to come up with ways to prevent such attacks, but has yet to meet. 

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled an agenda meant to prevent future acts of domestic terrorism in the wake of the racist massacre at the Tops Markets near Buffalo's Cold Spring neighborhood.

In 2020, her predecessor signed into law a similar measure, also prompted by a horrific hate crime. Among other provisions, it created a state Domestic Terrorism Task Force to recommend how to stop future mass shootings like the one on May 14.

Two years later, the task force has yet to meet.

The May 14 mass shooting that killed 10 Black people has spurred calls from lawmakers in both parties to revive the panel, which was supposed to meet every three months and produce a final report within 24 months.

"The governor’s Domestic Terrorism Task Force has not met once since its creation two years ago. Its failure to produce a crucial report on the matter is a dereliction and a direct failure by the governor’s administration," Assemblyman Mike Reilly, a Staten Island Republican, said on Twitter.

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.

The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave. 

Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.

The accused gunman, Payton S. Gendron, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.

'You could hear the upset in their voices' as students grapple with mass shooting
Education
featured top story topical

'You could hear the upset in their voices' as students grapple with mass shooting

  Barbara O'Brien
  • 0

Normal lesson plans were thrown out, and the past week was spent dealing with students' feelings and trying to heal children from pre-K to 12th grade. Teachers will take time to listen to students this week, too.

Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope
Local News
featured top story topical

Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope

  Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

“Too often you can walk around with a hard shell when inside you feel like you’re disintegrating,” said Tommy McClam, who with Daniel Robertson coordinates Breaking Barriers – a program for young men of color.

Cuomo challenges politicians on gun control in Buffalo appearance
Local News
top story topical

Cuomo challenges politicians on gun control in Buffalo appearance

  Robert J. McCarthy
  • Updated
  • 0

In his first visit to Buffalo since leaving office last August, Andrew M. Cuomo revived a host of themes familiar to his more than 10 years as governor during a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church aimed at consoling a grieving community.

One week after Tops mass shooting, Buffalo pauses to honor the victims
Local News
top story topical

One week after Tops mass shooting, Buffalo pauses to honor the victims

  Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

Several hundred people gathered Saturday outside Tops on Jefferson Avenue to observe 123 seconds of silence to reflect on the lives lost in the racist massacre a week prior.

'She truly loved and embraced everybody': Family, friends remember Roberta Drury
Local News
top story topical

'She truly loved and embraced everybody': Family, friends remember Roberta Drury

  Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta, who was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting May 14 when a white supremacist from the Southern Tier attacked the Tops supermarket at Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where she, and many others, were just doing their grocery shopping on a beautiful spring day.

Canisius College honors security guard killed in Tops mass shooting
Education
top story topical

Canisius College honors security guard killed in Tops mass shooting

  Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

The son of the security guard killed in the May 14 Tops shooting accepted a diploma posthumously awarded to his father at Saturday's commencement at Canisius College.

Photos: Funeral for Roberta Drury
Multimedia

Photos: Funeral for Roberta Drury

  Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta Drury, wh…

Photos: Jefferson Avenue, a place of grief, unity and healing
Multimedia

Photos: Jefferson Avenue, a place of grief, unity and healing

  Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

The area around Tops on Jefferson Avenue continues to be a place of unity and healing for a neighborhood and a city devastated by the mass sho…

Watch now: 123 seconds of silence in front of Tops, exactly one week later
Multimedia

Watch now: 123 seconds of silence in front of Tops, exactly one week later

  Robert Kirkham
  • Updated
  • 0

From 2:28:57 to 2:31 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of Buffalonians observed a period of silence to remember the victims of the racially motivated ma…

The Editorial Board: The helpers who have stepped up in the aftermath of Buffalo shooting
Editorial

The Editorial Board: The helpers who have stepped up in the aftermath of Buffalo shooting

  News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s a list of some of the organizations and individuals that are helping community members in the aftermath of the shootings. This list will be expanded as additional information is available.

How you can help after Buffalo mass shooting
Editorial
top story topical

How you can help after Buffalo mass shooting

  News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are accepting donations and/or volunteers. 

The Editorial Board: An outpouring of support after tragedy shows the heart that beats in Buffalo
Editorial
top story

The Editorial Board: An outpouring of support after tragedy shows the heart that beats in Buffalo

  News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.

Tops survivor pulled people into cooler to hide during shooting: 'This has changed me'
Local News
top story topical

Tops survivor pulled people into cooler to hide during shooting: 'This has changed me'

  Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Carlton Steverson hid in a cooler in the store and herded a few other people in with him, all of whom survived. In the week since, he has learned the value of that store and his own value as well.

 
 

Police barricades are gone from Jefferson Avenue Tops, but grief, sadness and memorials remain
Local News
top story topical

Police barricades are gone from Jefferson Avenue Tops, but grief, sadness and memorials remain

  Harold McNeil Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

"It's so hurtful to see something like this, to know that this could have been any one of us on any day of the week in this community, in this grocery store," Janae Baker said of the effects of the crime that authorities called "pure evil" committed by a white supremacist.

Mayor Byron Brown calls for 123 seconds of silence on Saturday
Local News
topical

Mayor Byron Brown calls for 123 seconds of silence on Saturday

  Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

To honor the memory of the 10 people slain and three wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron W. Brown is inviting the public to observe 123 seconds of silence Saturday, the one-week anniversary of the attack. He is asking people to pause from 2:28:57 p.m. until 2:31:00 p.m. – the time the shooting occurred.

'My parents know something's wrong': But accused Tops killer lied to fool them
Crime News
top story

'My parents know something's wrong': But accused Tops killer lied to fool them

  Caitlin Dewey
  • Updated
  • 0

For a period of months, the 18-year-old wrote, he repeatedly lied, hid and dissembled to keep secret his plan to conduct mass murder.

Cat decapitation should have prompted risk exam of Tops gunman, says animal abuse expert
Crime News

Cat decapitation should have prompted risk exam of Tops gunman, says animal abuse expert

  Jay Tokasz
  • Updated
  • 0

Several studies have suggested a strong link between animal abuse and mass violence against people.

The Editorial Board: New York's red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better
Editorial

The Editorial Board: New York's red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better

  News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

The red flag law now has more public attention and more enforcement teeth.

Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College
Education
topical

Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College

  Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said. The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.

ECMC staffers were prepared to save lives Saturday. In most cases, they didn't get the chance
Local News
top story topical

ECMC staffers were prepared to save lives Saturday. In most cases, they didn't get the chance

  Jon Harris
  • 0

Within 15 minutes last Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Department at Erie County Medical Center received the three victims wounded in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Horrified, but prepared to help, a team of providers still weren't sure how many victims would be arriving. Until the first ambulance pulled in.

'This is an assault on all of us,' Sharpton says as families share grief and outrage
Local News
top story topical

'This is an assault on all of us,' Sharpton says as families share grief and outrage

  Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

"This is an assault on all of us," Sharpton said. "They did not shoot these victims because of who they were. They shot them because of what they were. They were guilty of being Black, which meant that gun was shot at all of us. That's why all of us needs to be here."

Watch now: Son of Tops massacre victim speaks
Multimedia
top story

Watch now: Son of Tops massacre victim speaks

  Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Marcus Talley, the son of Geraldine Talley, talked about the last time he spoke with his mother. He texted her to wish her a Happy Mother’s Da…

Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries
Buffalo Bills News | NFL
top story topical

Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries

  Mark Gaughan
  • Updated
  • 0

Bruce Smith channeled the grief Thursday felt by the residents of the neighborhood around the Tops Friendly Markets where 10 people were killed on Saturday.

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side
Multimedia

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side

  Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni, along with owners Kim and Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Rick Jeanneret spent the d…

Photos: Bills and Sabres alumni hand out food in Buffalo
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Bills and Sabres alumni hand out food in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Buffalo Bills star Bruce Smith joined fellow Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, along with other Bills and Sabres alumni and …

Faces in the Community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'
Local News
top story topical

Faces in the Community: 'We come together every time. And we stay together'

  Derek Gee
  • Updated
  • 0

Those who live in the neighborhood that adjoins Tops have been trying to fathom why a gunman would target them. But in interviews, they talked as much about pride in their neighborhood than the pain they are enduring.

Watch now: Neighbors describe what Cold Spring means to them
Multimedia
topical

Watch now: Neighbors describe what Cold Spring means to them

  Derek Gee
  • Updated
  • 0

When the news about the Tops shooting in Buffalo reverberated around the world, the common narrative was that the white-supremacist terrorist …

Communities rally to help after mass shooting: Three events where you can help
Local News
topical

Communities rally to help after mass shooting: Three events where you can help

  Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Several area organizations will hold events and fundraisers this weekend to give people a way to assist the East Side neighborhood that saw 10 people killed and three injured in Saturday’s racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

The attack has temporarily closed the only supermarket in the area. Several community aid organizations are supplying food and personal care items that need to be replenished, among other efforts.

Watch now: Actor Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo by wearing Sabres jersey on 'Late Show'
Local News

Watch now: Actor Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo by wearing Sabres jersey on 'Late Show'

  • Updated
  • 0

“Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo,” Myers said.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke fires three top staffers in exchange over his response to Tops shooting
Local News
top story topical

Assemblyman Patrick Burke fires three top staffers in exchange over his response to Tops shooting

  Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

The Orchard Park Democrat said he fired them for “gross insubordination” following a heated exchange Tuesday in his West Seneca district office during which he said they accused him of being a “political coward.”

Brady Center now assisting attorneys in supermarket massacre
Crime News
top story topical

Brady Center now assisting attorneys in supermarket massacre

  Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

”The failure to pass national, comprehensive and common-sense gun violence laws continues to leave us vulnerable and has allowed hate-filled individuals to lethally target individuals based on prejudice, bigotry and racism,” Kris Brown, the center’s president, said of the grocery store rampage targeting African Americans.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and wife, Jane, to donate $50,000 to Bills Social Justice Fund
Buffalo Bills News | NFL
topical

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and wife, Jane, to donate $50,000 to Bills Social Justice Fund

  Katherine Fitzgerald
  • Updated
  • 0

Goodell visited the site of Saturday's mass shooting on Thursday along with Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula and members of the Bills and Sabres alumni.

Buffalo Equity Coalition, community leaders gather for healing and action
Local News
topical

Buffalo Equity Coalition, community leaders gather for healing and action

  Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

A meeting originally scheduled to discuss action plans for education equality in Buffalo on Thursday was recast in light of Saturday’s white supremacist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Community partners and education activists instead gathered to talk about racial and economic justice and held a “healing circle” to spread comfort for a traumatized East Side community.

Tops COO pledges to reopen Jefferson Avenue store as soon as possible
Crime News
top story topical

Tops COO pledges to reopen Jefferson Avenue store as soon as possible

  Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three were wounded in what authorities describe as a racist, hate-fueled mass murder on Saturday will reopen as soon as possible, according John Persons, president and COO of the 60-year-old company.

Alan Pergament: NBC, CBS nightly newscasts, local TV news make tough journalistic call
Television
topical

Alan Pergament: NBC, CBS nightly newscasts, local TV news make tough journalistic call

  Alan Pergament
  • Updated
  • 0

Local and national newscasts have been trying to minimize or ignore giving the name of the gunman charged in Saturday's racist mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Tops worker tells of hiding in barricaded room from gunman during mass shooting
Local News
top story topical

Tops worker tells of hiding in barricaded room from gunman during mass shooting

  Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

It was the most harrowing experience of his life, but Tops Markets employee Jerome Bridges can’t stop himself from returning to the Jefferson Avenue grocery store where 10 people were massacred and he narrowly escaped harm last weekend.

 

Accused gunman in Tops mass shooting indicted by grand jury
Crime News
top story topical

Accused gunman in Tops mass shooting indicted by grand jury

  Ben Tsujimoto Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

The man accused of shooting 10 people Saturday at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday has been indicted on charges related to the shooting.

Highmark donates $300K in wake of mass shooting. Victim Katherine Massey worked for the insurer for 40 years
Local News
topical

Highmark donates $300K in wake of mass shooting. Victim Katherine Massey worked for the insurer for 40 years

  Jon Harris Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

"We are heartbroken over the lives lost at the hands of racism and violence and pray for their families, friends, and neighbors," the insurer's President Dr. Michael Edbauer said in a statement. 

A killer put their ZIP code in the spotlight. But in the 14208, 'All we see is hope'
Local News
top story topical

A killer put their ZIP code in the spotlight. But in the 14208, 'All we see is hope'

  Deidre Williams Jon Harris Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

“It’s a vibrant part of this neighborhood and this community so we’re trying to rebuild,” said one business owner on Jefferson Avenue, near the Tops Friendly Market where policy say a gunman shot and killed 10 people – all Black – and wounded three others Saturday afternoon.

Accused gunman describes selling silver before buying ammo, 'illegal magazines'
Local News
top story topical

Accused gunman describes selling silver before buying ammo, 'illegal magazines'

  Mary B. Pasciak
  • Updated
  • 0

Payton Gendron paid $960 at a gun shop for the semi-automatic rifle he used to kill 10 people on Saturday. Although he had no job, he was able to raise more than $3,500 to buy the gun, ammunition and body armor and other gear for his assault by selling silver coins and used outdoor equipment at a flea market.

Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community
Local News
topical

Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community

  Janet Gramza Katherine Fitzgerald
  • Updated
  • 0

“It’s one thing seeing everything on social media and hearing what’s been going on, but to actually be here and see the flowers from victim’s families and to see the site where this happened, it just hits you completely differently,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Hochul unveils 'comprehensive plan' to fight domestic terror and gun violence
Crime News
topical

Hochul unveils 'comprehensive plan' to fight domestic terror and gun violence

  Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

The plan includes establishing a new Office of Counterterrorism within the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services focused on domestic terrorism.

Williamsville students receiving videos of Tops mass shooting, superintendent says
Local News
topical

Williamsville students receiving videos of Tops mass shooting, superintendent says

  Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

Some students in the Williamsville Central School District district have received, via random text messages, videos from Saturday's violent attack at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, according to a statement from Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall that was posted on the district's website Wednesday.

Broome DA says authorities followed the law with Gendron's high school threat
State-and-regional
topical

Broome DA says authorities followed the law with Gendron's high school threat

  Matthew Spina
  • Updated
  • 0

Eleven months before Payton S. Gendron was charged with first-degree murder in the cold-blooded killings of 10 people in Buffalo, he was a 17-year-old senior in Conklin, N.Y., who used the term “murder-suicide” when asked in an economics lesson what he planned to do in retirement.

Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to speak at worship service Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church
Local News
topical

Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to speak at worship service Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church

  Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

Civil rights activist and Baptist minister the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak at a worship service set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., according to Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo.

American Repertory Theater delays opening of 'Paradigm Bomb" after mass shooting
Arts

American Repertory Theater delays opening of 'Paradigm Bomb" after mass shooting

  Toni Ruberto
  • Updated
  • 0

“We are shaken as a community. We need to heal,” said ART Executive and Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa.

Watch now: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott visits neighborhood near mass shooting site
Local News
topical

Watch now: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott visits neighborhood near mass shooting site

  Harry Scull Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the team and community response in the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo. Member…

Watch now: Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks about the tragedy in Buffalo
Local News
topical

Watch now: Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks about the tragedy in Buffalo

  Harry Scull Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined teammates, coaches and other Buffalo athletes in visiting the neighborhood where there mass shooti…

Watch now: Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills talks about the community
Local News
topical

Watch now: Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills talks about the community

  Harry Scull Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox about the mass shooting that took place on Saturday in Buffalo. Some of the Bills visited the neighborhood…

Watch now: Bills lineman Dion Dawkins talks about tragedy in Buffalo
Local News
topical

Watch now: Bills lineman Dion Dawkins talks about tragedy in Buffalo

  • Harry Scull Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills lineman talks on Wednesday, May, 18, 2022, about the mass shooting that took place Saturday, May 14, in Buffalo.

The Editorial Board: Police sometimes deserve criticism on matters of race, but not last Saturday
Editorial

The Editorial Board: Police sometimes deserve criticism on matters of race, but not last Saturday

  • News Editorial Board
  • 0

For anyone who is committed to justice or who wants to limit bloodshed or who simply wants to know more about this terrible event, this was the right outcome. 

Tops worker says 911 dispatcher hung up on her during shooting. The dispatcher is now on leave and faces termination.
Local News
topical

Tops worker says 911 dispatcher hung up on her during shooting. The dispatcher is now on leave and faces termination.

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

"I felt that lady left me to die yesterday," Latisha told The Buffalo News on Sunday, as she waited for a worship service to start at True Bethel Baptist Church.

Rod Watson: If we can’t stop shooters, at least take away their protection
Local News
topical

Rod Watson: If we can’t stop shooters, at least take away their protection

  • Rod Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

"Who knows, since body armor isn’t a weapon and shouldn’t arouse the same passions as any restrictions on guns, a ... congressional measure might even draw enough GOP support to enact a national ban," Watson writes.

Gunman considered targets in Syracuse, Rochester and across Buffalo before concluding Tops was 'best option'
Crime News
topical

Gunman considered targets in Syracuse, Rochester and across Buffalo before concluding Tops was 'best option'

  • Caitlin Dewey
  • Updated
  • 0

The 18-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 10 people at an East Side Tops on Saturday considered dozens of other locations – including a Buffalo barbershop, a Syracuse shopping mall and a Rochester Walmart – before deciding the Jefferson Avenue supermarket would allow him to target the largest number of Black victims.

'White supremacy is a poison,' Biden says as he calls for ending hate speech and curbing guns
Local News
topical

'White supremacy is a poison,' Biden says as he calls for ending hate speech and curbing guns

  • Robert J. McCarthy
  • Updated
  • 0

Hate stemming from the media, politicians and the internet have combined to radicalize those like Saturday's shooter, the president said.

President Biden talks about each of the Buffalo mass shooting victims
Local News
topical

President Biden talks about each of the Buffalo mass shooting victims

  • Mike McAndrew
  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a transcript of Biden's remarks about each of the victims.

Biden displays sense of resolve and commitment in wake of mass shooting, Brown says
Local News

Biden displays sense of resolve and commitment in wake of mass shooting, Brown says

  • Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said he felt a strong sense of resolve and commitment in President Biden when he came to Buffalo in the wake of a racist massacre Saturday that killed 10 people and wounded three others.

State suspends, seeks to fire prison guard who mocked Tops shooting victims
Local News
topical

State suspends, seeks to fire prison guard who mocked Tops shooting victims

  • Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

The state has suspended without pay a corrections officer suspected of crudely mocking the victims of Saturday's massacre at a Tops Markets in Buffalo in a "despicable" social media meme.

A day before racist massacre, Tops regular says he unknowingly spoke with gunman
Crime News
topical

A day before racist massacre, Tops regular says he unknowingly spoke with gunman

  • Jay Tokasz
  • Updated
  • 0

They talked about black holes, Niagara Falls and critical race theory, and the man told Grady Lewis he was going camping. A day later, Lewis watched in horror as the man was arrested following a racist mass shooting.

Jeff Simon: In Buffalo, we will always be defined by our soul, not by the racist who tried to divide us
Local News
topical

Jeff Simon: In Buffalo, we will always be defined by our soul, not by the racist who tried to divide us

  • Jeff Simon
  • Updated
  • 0

There IS something altogether remarkable about this city. What has always seemed to characterize it to me is a soulfulness that is well beyond what is familiar elsewhere.

Watch now: President Biden arrives in Buffalo on Air Force One
Local News
topical

Watch now: President Biden arrives in Buffalo on Air Force One

  • Updated
  • 0

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

'The world needs to know we’re hurting here in Buffalo': A grieving community gathers to see President Biden
Local News
topical

'The world needs to know we’re hurting here in Buffalo': A grieving community gathers to see President Biden

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Dozens gathered at a police blockade at Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street, as close as they could get to where the president and first lady Jill Biden laid flowers in memory of the victims over a block away.

Margus Morrison, 52, was shopping at Tops and then planned to see his mother. He never made it there
Crime News
topical

Margus Morrison, 52, was shopping at Tops and then planned to see his mother. He never made it there

  • Jon Harris Sandra Tan
  • Updated
  • 0

Margus D. Morrison, 52, was among the 10 people killed Saturday in the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history. He was shopping and then planned to go to his mother's home. He never made it there.

Even in New York, 'red flags' don't always stop shooters
Crime News
topical

Even in New York, 'red flags' don't always stop shooters

  • Charlie Specht Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

The gunman in Saturday's racist massacre was on the radar of state police more than a year before his rampage. He underwent a required mental health evaluation, but still could buy weapons, post online his plans to murder Black people and scope out his target.

'He told us he'll keep fighting': Shooting victims' families moved by Biden's empathy
Local News
topical

'He told us he'll keep fighting': Shooting victims' families moved by Biden's empathy

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Before his speech, the president met privately with family members of the 10 victims of Saturday's racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. 

'Evil will not win, I promise you': President Biden speaks to grieving Buffalo community
Local News
topical

'Evil will not win, I promise you': President Biden speaks to grieving Buffalo community

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

After visiting the outdoor memorial by the Tops Markets, Biden's motorcade arrived at Delavan-Grider Community Center, where the president consoled a grieving community.

Heightened security, closures accompany President Biden's visit to Buffalo
Local News
topical

Heightened security, closures accompany President Biden's visit to Buffalo

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

The Delavan-Grider Community Center, the site for the president's remarks, was entirely blocked off to traffic.

President Biden arrives in Buffalo to address mass shooting that killed 10
Local News
topical

President Biden arrives in Buffalo to address mass shooting that killed 10

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

President Biden flew into Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with local officials and the families of the 10 victims that were killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting outside of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Watch now: President Biden arrives at site of mass shooting in Buffalo
Local News
topical

Watch now: President Biden arrives at site of mass shooting in Buffalo

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

President Biden arrives at site of mass shooting in Buffalo. He is joined by first lady Jill Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Byron Brown and S…

Photos: President Biden, first lady visit Buffalo
Local News
topical

Photos: President Biden, first lady visit Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew into Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with local officials and the families of the 10 victims th…

Weapon used in Saturday's attack bore white supremacist symbol, names of other gunmen
Local News
topical

Weapon used in Saturday's attack bore white supremacist symbol, names of other gunmen

  • Caitlin Dewey
  • Updated
  • 0

The messaging underscores both the degree to which the gunman was influenced by previous acts of white supremacist terrorism, and his stated wish to inspire copycat violence, one expert on extremism said.

Sean Kirst: A frantic call, a relieved family: 'Grandma, are you at Tops?'
Local News
topical

Sean Kirst: A frantic call, a relieved family: 'Grandma, are you at Tops?'

  • Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

Eva Doyle does her shopping at the Jefferson Avenue Tops every Saturday afternoon – except for last weekend.

Tops Markets shooter chose AR-15 to stoke controversy
Crime News
topical

Tops Markets shooter chose AR-15 to stoke controversy

  • Mary B. Pasciak
  • Updated
  • 0

Payton Gendron said he decided to use an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in his killing spree both for its effectiveness and potential to generate controversy.

Many paths possible in prosecution of man accused of slaying 10 at Tops
Crime News
topical

Many paths possible in prosecution of man accused of slaying 10 at Tops

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors each will have the chance to prosecute the man accused of slaying 10 people and wounding three others in Saturday's hate-inspired attack in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Aunt of shooting victim Roberta Drury: 'We're trying to make sense of something that is so senseless'
Local News
topical

Aunt of shooting victim Roberta Drury: 'We're trying to make sense of something that is so senseless'

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Roberta Drury, 32, was one of the 10 people killed when an 18-year-old white supremacist arrived Saturday afternoon at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and started shooting.

Tops manager says gunman was asked to leave store day before racist massacre
Crime News
topical

Tops manager says gunman was asked to leave store day before racist massacre

  • Jay Tokasz
  • Updated
  • 0

The 18-year-old man accused in Saturday’s racist massacre scoped out the Tops supermarket in Buffalo the day before the shooting and was asked by a manager to leave, according to the manager’s brother.

Buffalo unites to feed 'food desert' after mass shooting closes supermarket
Local News

Buffalo unites to feed 'food desert' after mass shooting closes supermarket

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

The Resource Council of WNY and Feedmore WNY are holding daily food distributions of emergency food at the Resource Council, 347 E. Ferry St., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 27.

NFTA suspends fares on 4 bus routes through end of May in response to mass shooting
Local News

NFTA suspends fares on 4 bus routes through end of May in response to mass shooting

  • Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is suspending fares on four East Side Buffalo bus routes through the end of May in response to the mass shooting Saturday at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Schumer blasts purveyors of 'replacement theory' for influence in Saturday's mass shooting
Local News
topical

Schumer blasts purveyors of 'replacement theory' for influence in Saturday's mass shooting

  • Harold McNeil
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday blasted those he described as purveyors of "replacement theory," which he credited with having a strong influence on the 18-year-old perpetrator of a racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Grief, calls for change as Buffalo Fire Department family mourns victims of attack
Local News

Grief, calls for change as Buffalo Fire Department family mourns victims of attack

  • Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

Retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, whose mother was one of the victims in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops, was joined by current Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, city firefighters and Mayor Byron W. Brown, who vowed to support the relatives of all the victims of Saturday's massacre.

DA: Defense withdraws request to evaluate accused gunman's competency
Crime News
topical

DA: Defense withdraws request to evaluate accused gunman's competency

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

The move means a felony hearing in Buffalo City Court in the state case against Payton S. Gendron may proceed as scheduled Thursday morning. The hearing could not have been held unless the experts' examinations had been completed by then.

Ruth Whitfield's grieving family says a tragedy like this shouldn't happen again
Local News
topical

Ruth Whitfield's grieving family says a tragedy like this shouldn't happen again

  • Matthew Spina
  • Updated
  • 0

“Even though they did not pull the trigger, they did load the gun,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said of the pundits, politicians and social media managers he says played a role in shaping the gunman’s actions.

Family, friends remember Geraldine Talley as a 'beautiful soul'
Local News
topical

Family, friends remember Geraldine Talley as a 'beautiful soul'

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends remember Geraldine Talley, 62, as a friendly person eager to help others in need and someone who loved to cook. She and her fiancé went to Tops on Saturday afternoon for a quick shopping trip. 

Donations to assist families of mass shooting victims rise to $900,000
Business Local
topical

Donations to assist families of mass shooting victims rise to $900,000

  • Jonathan D. Epstein
  • Updated
  • 0

New Era Cap. Co. and other members of business community are stepping up with financial assistance totaling at least $900,000 to help the families of the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue. 

KeyBank, HSBC making donations after mass shooting
Business Local
topical

KeyBank, HSBC making donations after mass shooting

  • Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

KeyBank and HSBC Bank USA are making donations in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The Editorial Board: Politicians on left and right must speak out against the lie of ‘replacement theory’
Editorial

The Editorial Board: Politicians on left and right must speak out against the lie of ‘replacement theory’

  • News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

Replacement theory grows best in dark places, but some politicians are cynically giving it credence.

Timeline: What happened prior to Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo
Crime News
topical

Timeline: What happened prior to Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo

  • News Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's what we know about events leading up to the shooting.

Biden to meet with officials, victim families during Buffalo visit
Local News
topical

Biden to meet with officials, victim families during Buffalo visit

  • Robert J. McCarthy
  • Updated
  • 0

A source said the president will meet with families of the attack somewhere at or near the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

'Out of respect,' Garth Brooks postpones on-sale date for Highmark Stadium concert
Music

'Out of respect,' Garth Brooks postpones on-sale date for Highmark Stadium concert

  • Toni Ruberto
  • Updated
  • 0

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said in a statement.

The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Tops shooting
Local News
topical

The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Tops shooting

  • News Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

They were just doing ordinary things on a beautiful summerlike spring day, until a man armed with a high-power rifle drove three hours to Buffalo and killed them one by one in the parking lot and then inside the store. Here are their stories.

Alan Pergament: WGRZ's Claudine Ewing impresses covering mass shooting story that hits home
Television

Alan Pergament: WGRZ's Claudine Ewing impresses covering mass shooting story that hits home

  • Alan Pergament
  • Updated
  • 0

Ewing’s advantages in covering the story were evident throughout the telecasts by all three broadcast network affiliates Saturday.

Buffalo Council president after mass shooting: 'If you're silent right now, you're not a friend of mine'
Local News
topical

Buffalo Council president after mass shooting: 'If you're silent right now, you're not a friend of mine'

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

"This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this," True Bethel Bishop and Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen told those gathered at his church Sunday, encouraging them to grieve in a healthy way.

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned
Local News
topical

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

  • Charlie Specht
  • Updated
  • 0

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Racist diatribe details hateful views, methodical planning of accused gunman
Crime News
topical

Racist diatribe details hateful views, methodical planning of accused gunman

  • Stephen T. Watson Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

In chilling detail, the accused shooter laid out in a 180-page manifesto why he wanted to kill, how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory and then recorded himself driving to a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and carrying out the attack.

Rod Watson: Shooter pulled the trigger, but others share blame for poisonous racial climate
Local News
topical

Rod Watson: Shooter pulled the trigger, but others share blame for poisonous racial climate

  • Rod Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

There is no bullet that will penetrate a demented ideology that makes every person of color an “other.” There is no armed self-defense against a warped idea of Americanism that filters down from politicians and talk show hosts to bring latent hatred to the surface with deadly consequences.

Pearl Young put her faith to work
Local News
topical

Pearl Young put her faith to work

  • Andrew Galarneau
  • Updated
  • 0

"She was just involved in so many different things to help humanity. That was her goal in life, seemingly, whatever she could do to help someone,” said her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, of the 2nd Church of God in Christ Western New York Jurisdiction.

Attorney who represented George Floyd's family will represent family of slain Buffalo woman
Local News

Attorney who represented George Floyd's family will represent family of slain Buffalo woman

  • Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

The civil rights attorney who helped George Floyd’s family obtain a $27 million wrongful death settlement is coming to Buffalo to represent the family of a woman murdered by the Tops Markets killer.

Celestine Chaney recalled as loving mother, grandmother
Local News
topical

Celestine Chaney recalled as loving mother, grandmother

  • Mark Sommer
  • Updated
  • 0

Celestine Chaney went to Tops on Saturday afternoon with older sister JoAnn Daniels to get some shrimp her husband, Raymond, was in the mood for, and to pick up "her favorite" – strawberry shortcake. Instead of leaving the supermarket with cake cups, the strawberries and the shrimp, Chaney found herself trying in vain to flee a shooter.

Ruth E. Whitfield, devoted caregiver to her family
Crime News
topical

Ruth E. Whitfield, devoted caregiver to her family

  • Dale Anderson
  • Updated
  • 0

Ruth Whitfield, the grandmother of eight, was a longtime parishioner at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and sang in the choir. “She was a blessing to all of us,” her son said.

President, first lady headed to Buffalo Tuesday
Local News
topical

President, first lady headed to Buffalo Tuesday

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will head to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Buffalo expats chime in with $50,000 for funeral costs for Tops mass shooting victims
Local News

Buffalo expats chime in with $50,000 for funeral costs for Tops mass shooting victims

  • Jonathan D. Epstein
  • Updated
  • 0

Two Buffalo expats and longtime friends are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's hatred-fueled attack at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

 
 

 

 

Tops employee survives bullet through neck from mass shooter
Local News
topical

Tops employee survives bullet through neck from mass shooter

  • Jon Harris Jay Tokasz
  • Updated
  • 0

Zaire Goodman, 20, survived a bullet through his neck and back Saturday afternoon while collecting shopping carts in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

Heyward Patterson remembered as a good man who helped because he wanted to
Local News
topical

Heyward Patterson remembered as a good man who helped because he wanted to

  • Clevis Murray
  • Updated
  • 0

Heyward Patterson, 68, one of the 10 killed in Saturday's mass shooting, was a man of the community. There wasn’t anything he wasn’t willing to do to better his community, friends and family said. As a faith-based man, he felt it was his calling to give a helping hand to others and do things out the kindness of his heart.

From the accused shooter's hometown: prayers and bewilderment
Local News
topical

From the accused shooter's hometown: prayers and bewilderment

  • Patrick Lakamp
  • Updated
  • 0

Residents of Conklin said they were shocked to learn that the 18-year-old accused of "pure evil" in the racist mass killing at a Buffalo Tops supermarket is from their town.

Tops pledges to reopen Buffalo store where 10 were killed; others offer help to grieving community
Local News
topical

Tops pledges to reopen Buffalo store where 10 were killed; others offer help to grieving community

  • Michael Petro
  • Updated
  • 0

Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue isn’t going anywhere, store officials said. But, first, Tops is prioritizing getting its employees access to counseling and its customers access to food while the store is closed.

Colleagues unsurprised that retired police officer Aaron Salter gave his life protecting others at Tops Market
Crime News
topical

Colleagues unsurprised that retired police officer Aaron Salter gave his life protecting others at Tops Market

  • Sandra Tan Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

"Even though you leave the job, the job doesn't leave you. I know he was thinking about, something was going wrong here. People's lives were in danger, and he was probably the only person who was in there that could help and save people," said retired Lt. Steven Malkowski.

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'
Crime News
topical

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.

She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

'Ain't Too Proud' production offers words of unity to Buffalo after mass shooting
Arts
topical

'Ain't Too Proud' production offers words of unity to Buffalo after mass shooting

  • Toni Ruberto
  • Updated
  • 0

Following the evening show, cast member James T. Lane delivered a message of sympathy, love and unity to the audience and Buffalo on behalf of the touring company that talked of the "mass shooting just a little bit shy of two miles from this theatre."

Community holds vigil, protests in wake of racially motivated mass shooting
Local News
topical

Community holds vigil, protests in wake of racially motivated mass shooting

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of people gathered in the street Sunday morning near the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets that was the target of Saturday’s mass shootin…

Walk to get groceries ends in horror for friends of Tops shooting victim Roberta Drury
Crime News
topical

Walk to get groceries ends in horror for friends of Tops shooting victim Roberta Drury

  • Maki Becker Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Roberta Drury had just walked over to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon to pick up a some groceries. Her friend, Dezzelynn McDuffie, said Drury, 32, never came back.

Tops employee: 'I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies'
Local News
topical

Tops employee: 'I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies'

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

"I can't sleep. I can eat a little bit, but I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies," said the employee, who wished to give only her first name, Latisha. 

Photos: Gov. Kathy Hochul at True Bethel Baptist Church
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Gov. Kathy Hochul at True Bethel Baptist Church

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

In a short, fiery speech at True Bethel Baptist Church the day after a gunman killed 10 and wounded three at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenu…

Photos: Police gather outside the home of man charged in Tops mass shooting
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Police gather outside the home of man charged in Tops mass shooting

  • Harry Scull Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Law enforcement officers wait for a search warrant and secure the Conklin, N.Y., home of Payton S. Gendron, 18, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Gendr…

Mental health counselors available all day at Johnnie B. Wiley Center
Crime News
topical

Mental health counselors available all day at Johnnie B. Wiley Center

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Mental health counselors from an array of agencies will be available until 9 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center, 1100 Jefferson Ave., following the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.