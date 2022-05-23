State task force created in 2020 to prevent mass shootings hasn't held a single meeting

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled an agenda meant to prevent future acts of domestic terrorism in the wake of the racist massacre at the Tops Markets near Buffalo's Cold Spring neighborhood.
The plan includes establishing a new Office of Counterterrorism within the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services focused on domestic terrorism.
In 2020, her predecessor signed into law a similar measure, also prompted by a horrific hate crime. Among other provisions, it created a state Domestic Terrorism Task Force to recommend how to stop future mass shootings like the one on May 14.
Two years later, the task force has yet to meet.
The May 14 mass shooting that killed 10 Black people has spurred calls from lawmakers in both parties to revive the panel, which was supposed to meet every three months and produce a final report within 24 months.
"The governor’s Domestic Terrorism Task Force has not met once since its creation two years ago. Its failure to produce a crucial report on the matter is a dereliction and a direct failure by the governor’s administration," Assemblyman Mike Reilly, a Staten Island Republican, said on Twitter.
Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.
The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave.
Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.
The accused gunman, Payton S. Gendron, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.
Normal lesson plans were thrown out, and the past week was spent dealing with students' feelings and trying to heal children from pre-K to 12th grade. Teachers will take time to listen to students this week, too.
Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope
“Too often you can walk around with a hard shell when inside you feel like you’re disintegrating,” said Tommy McClam, who with Daniel Robertson coordinates Breaking Barriers – a program for young men of color.
In his first visit to Buffalo since leaving office last August, Andrew M. Cuomo revived a host of themes familiar to his more than 10 years as governor during a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church aimed at consoling a grieving community.
Several hundred people gathered Saturday outside Tops on Jefferson Avenue to observe 123 seconds of silence to reflect on the lives lost in the racist massacre a week prior.
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta, who was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting May 14 when a white supremacist from the Southern Tier attacked the Tops supermarket at Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where she, and many others, were just doing their grocery shopping on a beautiful spring day.
The son of the security guard killed in the May 14 Tops shooting accepted a diploma posthumously awarded to his father at Saturday's commencement at Canisius College.
Here’s a list of some of the organizations and individuals that are helping community members in the aftermath of the shootings. This list will be expanded as additional information is available.
Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are accepting donations and/or volunteers.
A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.
Carlton Steverson hid in a cooler in the store and herded a few other people in with him, all of whom survived. In the week since, he has learned the value of that store and his own value as well.
"It's so hurtful to see something like this, to know that this could have been any one of us on any day of the week in this community, in this grocery store," Janae Baker said of the effects of the crime that authorities called "pure evil" committed by a white supremacist.
To honor the memory of the 10 people slain and three wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron W. Brown is inviting the public to observe 123 seconds of silence Saturday, the one-week anniversary of the attack. He is asking people to pause from 2:28:57 p.m. until 2:31:00 p.m. – the time the shooting occurred.
For a period of months, the 18-year-old wrote, he repeatedly lied, hid and dissembled to keep secret his plan to conduct mass murder.
Several studies have suggested a strong link between animal abuse and mass violence against people.
The Editorial Board: New York’s red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better
The red flag law now has more public attention and more enforcement teeth.
Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College
Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said. The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.
Within 15 minutes last Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Department at Erie County Medical Center received the three victims wounded in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Horrified, but prepared to help, a team of providers still weren't sure how many victims would be arriving. Until the first ambulance pulled in.
"This is an assault on all of us," Sharpton said. "They did not shoot these victims because of who they were. They shot them because of what they were. They were guilty of being Black, which meant that gun was shot at all of us. That's why all of us needs to be here."
Bruce Smith channeled the grief Thursday felt by the residents of the neighborhood around the Tops Friendly Markets where 10 people were killed on Saturday.
Those who live in the neighborhood that adjoins Tops have been trying to fathom why a gunman would target them. But in interviews, they talked as much about pride in their neighborhood than the pain they are enduring.
Several area organizations will hold events and fundraisers this weekend to give people a way to assist the East Side neighborhood that saw 10 people killed and three injured in Saturday’s racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.
The attack has temporarily closed the only supermarket in the area. Several community aid organizations are supplying food and personal care items that need to be replenished, among other efforts.
“Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo,” Myers said.
The Orchard Park Democrat said he fired them for “gross insubordination” following a heated exchange Tuesday in his West Seneca district office during which he said they accused him of being a “political coward.”
”The failure to pass national, comprehensive and common-sense gun violence laws continues to leave us vulnerable and has allowed hate-filled individuals to lethally target individuals based on prejudice, bigotry and racism,” Kris Brown, the center’s president, said of the grocery store rampage targeting African Americans.
Goodell visited the site of Saturday's mass shooting on Thursday along with Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula and members of the Bills and Sabres alumni.
A meeting originally scheduled to discuss action plans for education equality in Buffalo on Thursday was recast in light of Saturday’s white supremacist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Community partners and education activists instead gathered to talk about racial and economic justice and held a “healing circle” to spread comfort for a traumatized East Side community.
The Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three were wounded in what authorities describe as a racist, hate-fueled mass murder on Saturday will reopen as soon as possible, according John Persons, president and COO of the 60-year-old company.
Local and national newscasts have been trying to minimize or ignore giving the name of the gunman charged in Saturday's racist mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
It was the most harrowing experience of his life, but Tops Markets employee Jerome Bridges can’t stop himself from returning to the Jefferson Avenue grocery store where 10 people were massacred and he narrowly escaped harm last weekend.
The man accused of shooting 10 people Saturday at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday has been indicted on charges related to the shooting.
Highmark donates $300K in wake of mass shooting. Victim Katherine Massey worked for the insurer for 40 years
"We are heartbroken over the lives lost at the hands of racism and violence and pray for their families, friends, and neighbors," the insurer's President Dr. Michael Edbauer said in a statement.
“It’s a vibrant part of this neighborhood and this community so we’re trying to rebuild,” said one business owner on Jefferson Avenue, near the Tops Friendly Market where policy say a gunman shot and killed 10 people – all Black – and wounded three others Saturday afternoon.
Payton Gendron paid $960 at a gun shop for the semi-automatic rifle he used to kill 10 people on Saturday. Although he had no job, he was able to raise more than $3,500 to buy the gun, ammunition and body armor and other gear for his assault by selling silver coins and used outdoor equipment at a flea market.
“It’s one thing seeing everything on social media and hearing what’s been going on, but to actually be here and see the flowers from victim’s families and to see the site where this happened, it just hits you completely differently,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox.
Some students in the Williamsville Central School District district have received, via random text messages, videos from Saturday's violent attack at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, according to a statement from Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall that was posted on the district's website Wednesday.
Eleven months before Payton S. Gendron was charged with first-degree murder in the cold-blooded killings of 10 people in Buffalo, he was a 17-year-old senior in Conklin, N.Y., who used the term “murder-suicide” when asked in an economics lesson what he planned to do in retirement.
Civil rights activist and Baptist minister the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak at a worship service set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., according to Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo.
“We are shaken as a community. We need to heal,” said ART Executive and Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa.
For anyone who is committed to justice or who wants to limit bloodshed or who simply wants to know more about this terrible event, this was the right outcome.
Tops worker says 911 dispatcher hung up on her during shooting. The dispatcher is now on leave and faces termination.
"I felt that lady left me to die yesterday," Latisha told The Buffalo News on Sunday, as she waited for a worship service to start at True Bethel Baptist Church.
"Who knows, since body armor isn’t a weapon and shouldn’t arouse the same passions as any restrictions on guns, a ... congressional measure might even draw enough GOP support to enact a national ban," Watson writes.
Gunman considered targets in Syracuse, Rochester and across Buffalo before concluding Tops was 'best option'
The 18-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 10 people at an East Side Tops on Saturday considered dozens of other locations – including a Buffalo barbershop, a Syracuse shopping mall and a Rochester Walmart – before deciding the Jefferson Avenue supermarket would allow him to target the largest number of Black victims.
Hate stemming from the media, politicians and the internet have combined to radicalize those like Saturday's shooter, the president said.
Here is a transcript of Biden's remarks about each of the victims.
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said he felt a strong sense of resolve and commitment in President Biden when he came to Buffalo in the wake of a racist massacre Saturday that killed 10 people and wounded three others.
The state has suspended without pay a corrections officer suspected of crudely mocking the victims of Saturday's massacre at a Tops Markets in Buffalo in a "despicable" social media meme.
They talked about black holes, Niagara Falls and critical race theory, and the man told Grady Lewis he was going camping. A day later, Lewis watched in horror as the man was arrested following a racist mass shooting.
Jeff Simon: In Buffalo, we will always be defined by our soul, not by the racist who tried to divide us
There IS something altogether remarkable about this city. What has always seemed to characterize it to me is a soulfulness that is well beyond what is familiar elsewhere.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
'The world needs to know we’re hurting here in Buffalo': A grieving community gathers to see President Biden
Dozens gathered at a police blockade at Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street, as close as they could get to where the president and first lady Jill Biden laid flowers in memory of the victims over a block away.
Margus Morrison, 52, was shopping at Tops and then planned to see his mother. He never made it there
Margus D. Morrison, 52, was among the 10 people killed Saturday in the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history. He was shopping and then planned to go to his mother's home. He never made it there.
The gunman in Saturday's racist massacre was on the radar of state police more than a year before his rampage. He underwent a required mental health evaluation, but still could buy weapons, post online his plans to murder Black people and scope out his target.
Before his speech, the president met privately with family members of the 10 victims of Saturday's racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
After visiting the outdoor memorial by the Tops Markets, Biden's motorcade arrived at Delavan-Grider Community Center, where the president consoled a grieving community.
The Delavan-Grider Community Center, the site for the president's remarks, was entirely blocked off to traffic.
President Biden flew into Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with local officials and the families of the 10 victims that were killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting outside of Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
The messaging underscores both the degree to which the gunman was influenced by previous acts of white supremacist terrorism, and his stated wish to inspire copycat violence, one expert on extremism said.
Eva Doyle does her shopping at the Jefferson Avenue Tops every Saturday afternoon – except for last weekend.
Payton Gendron said he decided to use an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in his killing spree both for its effectiveness and potential to generate controversy.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors each will have the chance to prosecute the man accused of slaying 10 people and wounding three others in Saturday's hate-inspired attack in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.
Aunt of shooting victim Roberta Drury: 'We're trying to make sense of something that is so senseless'
Roberta Drury, 32, was one of the 10 people killed when an 18-year-old white supremacist arrived Saturday afternoon at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and started shooting.
The 18-year-old man accused in Saturday’s racist massacre scoped out the Tops supermarket in Buffalo the day before the shooting and was asked by a manager to leave, according to the manager’s brother.
The Resource Council of WNY and Feedmore WNY are holding daily food distributions of emergency food at the Resource Council, 347 E. Ferry St., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 27.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is suspending fares on four East Side Buffalo bus routes through the end of May in response to the mass shooting Saturday at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday blasted those he described as purveyors of "replacement theory," which he credited with having a strong influence on the 18-year-old perpetrator of a racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.
Retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, whose mother was one of the victims in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops, was joined by current Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, city firefighters and Mayor Byron W. Brown, who vowed to support the relatives of all the victims of Saturday's massacre.
The move means a felony hearing in Buffalo City Court in the state case against Payton S. Gendron may proceed as scheduled Thursday morning. The hearing could not have been held unless the experts' examinations had been completed by then.
“Even though they did not pull the trigger, they did load the gun,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said of the pundits, politicians and social media managers he says played a role in shaping the gunman’s actions.
Family and friends remember Geraldine Talley, 62, as a friendly person eager to help others in need and someone who loved to cook. She and her fiancé went to Tops on Saturday afternoon for a quick shopping trip.
New Era Cap. Co. and other members of business community are stepping up with financial assistance totaling at least $900,000 to help the families of the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.
KeyBank and HSBC Bank USA are making donations in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.
The Editorial Board: Politicians on left and right must speak out against the lie of ‘replacement theory’
Replacement theory grows best in dark places, but some politicians are cynically giving it credence.
Here's what we know about events leading up to the shooting.
A source said the president will meet with families of the attack somewhere at or near the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.
"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," Brooks said in a statement.
They were just doing ordinary things on a beautiful summerlike spring day, until a man armed with a high-power rifle drove three hours to Buffalo and killed them one by one in the parking lot and then inside the store. Here are their stories.
Ewing’s advantages in covering the story were evident throughout the telecasts by all three broadcast network affiliates Saturday.
Buffalo Council president after mass shooting: 'If you're silent right now, you're not a friend of mine'
"This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this," True Bethel Bishop and Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen told those gathered at his church Sunday, encouraging them to grieve in a healthy way.
The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.
In chilling detail, the accused shooter laid out in a 180-page manifesto why he wanted to kill, how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory and then recorded himself driving to a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and carrying out the attack.
There is no bullet that will penetrate a demented ideology that makes every person of color an “other.” There is no armed self-defense against a warped idea of Americanism that filters down from politicians and talk show hosts to bring latent hatred to the surface with deadly consequences.
"She was just involved in so many different things to help humanity. That was her goal in life, seemingly, whatever she could do to help someone,” said her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, of the 2nd Church of God in Christ Western New York Jurisdiction.
The civil rights attorney who helped George Floyd’s family obtain a $27 million wrongful death settlement is coming to Buffalo to represent the family of a woman murdered by the Tops Markets killer.
Celestine Chaney went to Tops on Saturday afternoon with older sister JoAnn Daniels to get some shrimp her husband, Raymond, was in the mood for, and to pick up "her favorite" – strawberry shortcake. Instead of leaving the supermarket with cake cups, the strawberries and the shrimp, Chaney found herself trying in vain to flee a shooter.
Ruth Whitfield, the grandmother of eight, was a longtime parishioner at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and sang in the choir. “She was a blessing to all of us,” her son said.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will head to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Two Buffalo expats and longtime friends are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's hatred-fueled attack at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
Zaire Goodman, 20, survived a bullet through his neck and back Saturday afternoon while collecting shopping carts in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.
Heyward Patterson, 68, one of the 10 killed in Saturday's mass shooting, was a man of the community. There wasn’t anything he wasn’t willing to do to better his community, friends and family said. As a faith-based man, he felt it was his calling to give a helping hand to others and do things out the kindness of his heart.
Residents of Conklin said they were shocked to learn that the 18-year-old accused of "pure evil" in the racist mass killing at a Buffalo Tops supermarket is from their town.
Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue isn’t going anywhere, store officials said. But, first, Tops is prioritizing getting its employees access to counseling and its customers access to food while the store is closed.
Colleagues unsurprised that retired police officer Aaron Salter gave his life protecting others at Tops Market
"Even though you leave the job, the job doesn't leave you. I know he was thinking about, something was going wrong here. People's lives were in danger, and he was probably the only person who was in there that could help and save people," said retired Lt. Steven Malkowski.
Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.
She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.
Following the evening show, cast member James T. Lane delivered a message of sympathy, love and unity to the audience and Buffalo on behalf of the touring company that talked of the "mass shooting just a little bit shy of two miles from this theatre."
Roberta Drury had just walked over to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon to pick up a some groceries. Her friend, Dezzelynn McDuffie, said Drury, 32, never came back.
"I can't sleep. I can eat a little bit, but I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies," said the employee, who wished to give only her first name, Latisha.
Mental health counselors from an array of agencies will be available until 9 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center, 1100 Jefferson Ave., following the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.