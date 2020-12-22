State studies how to safely allow fans into Bills games

State health officials are studying other cities where fans are allowed at NFL games to see if there is a safe way to let Buffalo Bills fans attend home games, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

The state Health Department is looking to build an experimental model, based on data and testing, that could pave the way for letting fans into Bills Stadium without creating the risk of significantly spreading Covid-19, Cuomo said.

"We're researching teams and protocols across the nation," he said during a conference call with reporters.

The state has kept in close contact with the Bills, Cuomo added, but officials have made no decision about whether to allow fans into the stadium for the first time this season.

"It's all a work in progress," Cuomo said.

The Bills have one home game left in the regular season, against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 3, but fan attention has turned to the playoffs.

The team has clinched the AFC East division crown and is assured of hosting at least one home playoff game for the first time since the 1996 season.

Cuomo earlier this season had pledged to visit Bills Stadium for a firsthand look at planning for the return of home fans.