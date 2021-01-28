 Skip to main content
State shared no info on UK variant case with Niagara County, Stapleton says
Daniel J. Stapleton

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Niagara County has Western New York's first known case of the "UK variant" of the coronavirus, but the state Health Department shared no information on the matter with the county.

"We don't do that testing for the variant. That's done by the state," Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Thursday. "They don't identify the person for us. They handle that. The contact tracing is being done by the state."

Stapleton said he wasn't surprised at the discovery, but he said, "There's nothing different we're going to do. We're going to vaccinate everybody, like we're trying to. The guidance from the state Department of Health is that you do nothing different. You make sure that you're vaccinating. You do contact tracing the best you can. But it's not a surprise. We knew it would happen."

Kenan Center Arena

The main entrance of the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport.

He made his comments at a county-run vaccination clinic in the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport, where Niagara County held its clinics this week.

"We did 640 on Tuesday. We're doing a little over 300 today, which will exhaust our vaccine supply," Stapleton said.

He said Moderna, the manufacturer of the vaccine the county uses, has assured customers it would work against the UK variant, as well as the original coronavirus.

