State sets tax cap for next year's municipal budgets at 2%

  • Updated
Inflation was pegged at over 7% by the state Comptroller's Office, but the tax cap will limit tax levy increases for towns and counties to 2% for next year's budgets.

This is the fourth in five years that the tax cap for municipalities with a fiscal year that runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 has been capped at 2%.

The legislation limiting tax levies to the rate of inflation or 2%, whichever is lower, went into effect in 2012. There are certain exceptions to the cap, and county legislatures or town boards can vote to override the tax cap and increase taxes above 2%. The cap also affects fire districts, 44 cities and 13 villages. 

“Just as local governments are receiving their final round of federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, they are facing economic challenges that will likely drive costs higher than expected or planned, making it harder to adhere to the tax cap as they prepare their budgets for 2023," state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a news release.

The Comptroller's Office calculated the inflation rate for budgets in the 2023 fiscal year at 7.17%.

DiNapoli said this is the highest the inflation factor has been since the implementation of the tax cap. The inflation factor calculated for this year was 2.3%. 

