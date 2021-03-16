State Senate ditches Erie Canal changes pushed by Cuomo, Power Authority

The State Senate has joined the Assembly in rejecting a bill to change the governing structure of the Erie Canal.
The bill, part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's package of proposed budget amendments, was deleted from the package by both houses.
The Assembly and Senate each pass so-called "one-house" budget bills, which serve as the basis of negotiation for the final package.
"However well-intentioned any restructuring may be, we need to ensure that any investment made to this institution is thoughtful and carefully created, which is why I was pleased to see this component removed from the Senate one-house budget resolution," Sen. Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo, said Monday.
Another Democratic source said it's possible that Cuomo could try to revive the Canal Revitalization Act in the final round of talks, but given that both houses dropped it, that seems unlikely.
Canal stakeholders hailed the Senate and Assembly decisions.
"The Canal Society of New York State and the Canal New York Marketing & Business Alliance look forward to working with members of the New York State Legislature to assure that the historic Erie Canal is operated as a navigable waterway and continues to be a vital contributor to the economic and recreational vitality of communities throughout the Erie Canalway corridor," the two groups said in a joint statement.
“We look forward to continuing the dialogue with our stakeholders and the Legislature to build upon NYPA and the Canal Corporation’s annual investment into our state’s canal system and leverage public-private partnerships that will benefit communities for years to come," NYPA spokesman Shane Mahar said.
The bill, which grew out of Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals initiative, would have created a canal trust able to buy, sell and give away land along the canal and make cash grants to developers and others.
It would have replaced the Canal Recreationway Commission, a group with a substantial citizen contingent, which hasn't met since NYPA took over the canal system from the Thruway Authority in 2017.
Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said creating the trust "would remove the voices of these community organizations, and it would be a disservice to the hardworking individuals that have already contributed so much to the redevelopment of the canal."
The Reimagine the Canals report of January 2020 angered canal groups by calling for study of closing parts of the canal.
The stated reason was to prevent invasive species from migrating to inland waters, but the closures also would have made end-to-end navigation impossible for the first time since the canal opened in 1825.
Opponents also scorned a since-dropped proposal to rebrand the canal and the adjoining Erie Canalway Trail as the "Empire Line."