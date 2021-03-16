State Senate ditches Erie Canal changes pushed by Cuomo, Power Authority

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We look forward to continuing the dialogue with our stakeholders and the Legislature to build upon NYPA and the Canal Corporation’s annual investment into our state’s canal system and leverage public-private partnerships that will benefit communities for years to come," NYPA spokesman Shane Mahar said.

The bill, which grew out of Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals initiative, would have created a canal trust able to buy, sell and give away land along the canal and make cash grants to developers and others.

It would have replaced the Canal Recreationway Commission, a group with a substantial citizen contingent, which hasn't met since NYPA took over the canal system from the Thruway Authority in 2017.

Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said creating the trust "would remove the voices of these community organizations, and it would be a disservice to the hardworking individuals that have already contributed so much to the redevelopment of the canal."

The Reimagine the Canals report of January 2020 angered canal groups by calling for study of closing parts of the canal.

The stated reason was to prevent invasive species from migrating to inland waters, but the closures also would have made end-to-end navigation impossible for the first time since the canal opened in 1825.