State seeks bids for redevelopment of Niagara Falls downtown site

A nearly 2-acre parcel in the heart of downtown Niagara Falls' tourism zone is the target of a state redevelopment effort.
USA Niagara Development Corp. announced Thursday that it wants proposals from developers by Dec. 10 for a parcel at First and Old Falls streets.
Agency president Anthony Vilardo called Old Falls Street "the most heavily trafficked pedestrian route in Western New York."
That's because it leads from the State Park entrance to Seneca Niagara Casino.
The site, acquired in the state's Buffalo Billion buyout of the Niagara Falls properties of Tuscarora Nation businessman Joseph Anderson, formerly hosted Smokin' Joe's Native Center.
It's the first ground-up redevelopment site selected by USA Niagara since its purchase of the Anderson properties in March 2019.
The state agency said it will demolish what the request for proposals called "the marginal, low-slung structures currently on the site," so developers making a purchase offer for the parcel will have a shovel-ready lot.
The property is across First Street from the former Rainbow Centre Mall, now home to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, and across Old Falls Street from the Conference Center Niagara Falls.
The state considers the frontage on First Street a separate parcel from the frontage on Old Falls Street. It will accept offers for either or both.
USA Niagara's document says its preference for the parcel would be a "mixed-use building with ground floor retail and hotel, office or residential uses, reminiscent of what once stood on the site."
The document included a century-old photo of the Imperial Hotel, which once stood on the parcel.
The RFP said at least 10 residential units are a mandatory part of any project.
It also requires developers to construct something at least 40 feet high, to promote density, but noted that the city zoning ordinance limits the height of structures on the site to 320 feet.
It also wants "facades with high levels of transparency on the ground floor."
The state agency is willing to subdivide the parcel, which wraps around First Presbyterian Church.
According to a 2018 appraisal, the parcel is valued at $4 million.
USA Niagara intends to choose its preferred developer for the site in March.
“We envision redevelopment of the site with a high-density mix of uses and active ground-level retail that would contribute to visitor and resident offerings in downtown Niagara Falls," Vilardo said in a news release.