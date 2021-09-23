State seeks bids for redevelopment of Niagara Falls downtown site

A nearly 2-acre parcel in the heart of downtown Niagara Falls' tourism zone is the target of a state redevelopment effort.

USA Niagara Development Corp. announced Thursday that it wants proposals from developers by Dec. 10 for a parcel at First and Old Falls streets.

Agency president Anthony Vilardo called Old Falls Street "the most heavily trafficked pedestrian route in Western New York."

That's because it leads from the State Park entrance to Seneca Niagara Casino.

The site, acquired in the state's Buffalo Billion buyout of the Niagara Falls properties of Tuscarora Nation businessman Joseph Anderson, formerly hosted Smokin' Joe's Native Center.

It's the first ground-up redevelopment site selected by USA Niagara since its purchase of the Anderson properties in March 2019.

The state agency said it will demolish what the request for proposals called "the marginal, low-slung structures currently on the site," so developers making a purchase offer for the parcel will have a shovel-ready lot.

The property is across First Street from the former Rainbow Centre Mall, now home to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, and across Old Falls Street from the Conference Center Niagara Falls.