State seeks $5M from 'callous' landlord in lead paint case

A former landlord who once owned or controlled 22 Buffalo homes where 29 children suffered lead poisoning should pay more than $5 million in penalties, restitution and forfeited rent, the state Attorney General's Office told a judge today.

The amount appears to be the largest ever sought from a landlord in a lead-paint violation case in Western New York.

Angel Elliot Dalfin, until recently a fugitive, is considered by government officials to have been among the worst – if not the worst – rental housing operators in Buffalo. He surrendered at the federal courthouse last month to face criminal charges related to lead-paint violations.

The penalties sought by the state stem from 126 instances of deceptive acts and practices that State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto, in a default judgment in the state's civil lawsuit, found Dalfin and his entities engaged in.

At least 63 of the Dalfin properties were cited for chipping, peeling or deteriorating paint and other conditions conducive to lead poisoning between 2013 and 2020.

"They did not try to prevent lead poisoning," said Assistant Attorney General Patrick Omilian at a hearing before Panepinto. "Instead, they cut corners. They lied to tenants. They lied to authorities."

For them, Omilian said, ignoring the perils of childhood lead poisoning was an "intentional business practice."

Dr. Melinda S. Cameron, a pediatrician and medical director of the WNY Lead Poisoning Prevention Resource Center, testified that the prevalence of lead poisoning among children in Buffalo, particularly in impoverished Black neighborhoods, "is still terrible," although some progress has been made.

The judge said granting the state's request is a step she is "very inclined to do because I see no reason not to."

Panepinto reserved decision, in part because of Cameron's testimony, to investigate if the money – if any is collected from Dalfin and his entities – can be spent on the ongoing public health crisis involving lead poisoning locally rather than just be deposited into government budgets.

Over the years, Dalfin repeatedly violated laws by failing to maintain the properties, allowing lead paint to deteriorate, and he also provided deficient and false lead disclosures – or no disclosures at all – to tenants and purchasers of his properties, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

"The totality of the evidence in the record established the callous, egregious nature of (his) deceptive acts," Omilian said in court papers.

The judge banned him from renting out or managing residential properties in New York State as part of the default judgment in April.

At the height of his operation, Dalfin owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes in Buffalo, rented mostly to low-income people of color on the city's East Side.

Dalfin operated using a web of 19 companies incorporated in the states of Wyoming, Maryland, Delaware and New York, and he shuffled the properties among them, according to court records. Dalfin never appeared at a civil hearing in state court. He stopped replying to court orders, although a lawyer representing him watched Wednesday's proceeding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Court papers submitted by Omilian reveal offenses in the Dalfin case that go beyond lead paint violations.

Only two of the seven entities named as defendants in the state's civil case were ever authorized to do business in New York. So none of the other entities were authorized to initiate court proceedings, including evictions in housing court. But they initiated eviction actions against their tenants in violation of New York law. Between 2015 and 2020, Buffalo Housing Court records show that Dalfin and the defendant entities initiated at least 192 eviction actions on behalf of themselves and other entity-defendants that were not authorized to do business in New York, according to Omilian.

"Such evictions were not simply illegal, they also imposed very real hardship and stress on tenants who were already living in difficult circumstances," Omilian wrote. "Tenants who were low-income, dealing with poor housing conditions and all the accompanying stresses were forced to confront the stress, strains and uncertainty that accompany involuntary eviction.

"Such illegality, although not directly related to lead hazards, exacerbated the negative impacts imposed by defendants on their tenants and the broader community," he said.

The state cited other illegal actions Dalfin took to obscure his identity and whereabouts, making it difficult for tenants and authorities to hold him responsible, according to court papers filed by the state.

He and his entities used a UPS Store drop box as their purported place of business and for correspondence with tenants and health inspectors, according to the state.

Dalfin and his accomplices also concocted a fictional person, “Lisa Peck,” to manage the properties and interact with tenants. Dalfin used “Lisa Peck” to confuse and defraud tenants, local authorities and housing agencies, according to court papers. The fictitious name was used to sign leases, property management agreements, Section 8 housing contracts and lead remediation work plans submitted to the Erie County Department of Health, according to court papers.

“Lisa Peck” had her own email address that Dalfin used to communicate with others.

He also obfuscated his whereabouts by obtaining a New York State driver’s license, but the residential address on it was never used by him as a residence. He used the driver’s license for business purposes, according to the state.

Here's a breakdown of the amounts the Attorney General's Office asked Panepinto to levy:

• $630,000 for 126 violations based on false lead disclosures or no disclosures at all to tenants and property purchasers; the maximum $5,000 penalty for each violation;

• $3.1 million in restitution for county code violations related to lead poisoning; $100 per violation per day over 877 days from November 2019 through April 12, 2022;

• $60,050 in restitution for Buffalo property management licensing violations; $50 per violation per day over 1,201 days through Jan. 1, 2021;

• $21,590 in restitution for unpaid Buffalo rental registration fees;

• $1.26 million in disgorgement of rents received for the 63 homes cited for lead paint violations, for the time period starting when each of the properties was first cited;

• $17,000 in allowances, costs and disbursements.