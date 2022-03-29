State releases deal memo for Bills stadium and New York's share may be covered by casino revenues

"I would sense that the governor and her team will look at appropriate funds across the whole budget spectrum," Duffy said. "The good thing is, right now, New York state is flush with cash."

In announcing Bills stadium deal, Hochul controls message during an election year The stadium deal, which the governor said will result in the biggest construction project in Western New York history, now appears to kick off the "Hochul era."

The state could borrow the bulk of the $600 million in upfront costs and pay off those bonds over the life of the stadium lease, said Marc Ganis, an expert on sports stadium financing.

"There are multiple ways. The upfront cost is typically bonded and then paid for through whatever the revenue stream that has been dedicated to it. So in come cases it's general obligation bonds, in other cases it's a revenue bond like hotel-motel taxes," he said.

But given New York's currently sunny financial picture, Ganis added, "They may decide to simply allocate the money out of a single year's budget because they have so much of it this year."

Kim, for his part, said he's frustrated lawmakers weren't given much time to assess the merits of the pact with the state budget deadline looming this Friday. He said he and his colleagues have not seen the agreement details.

Kim said he'd prefer to have the stadium left out of the 2022-23 budget so that lawmakers can hold public hearings and vote on the deal as a standalone measure.