State releases deal memo, but few details emerge on how New York will pay for Bills stadium

This time around, the public is awaiting details on what mechanism the state will use to cover the $600 million in upfront costs and the $280 million in ongoing obligations.

The state hasn't said when it will release the memorandum of understanding. However, County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday said the MOU would be shared with Erie County legislators within the next week, and legislators said they hoped to get the document sometime this week.

State has 'multiple ways' to pay its portion

A Hochul representative emphasized that whatever the state spends on the new stadium, including interest and debt service, will be more than made for by money the state will take in from income taxes from Bills salaries, sales tax collected from team and stadium operations and user taxes such as hotel visits related to home games.

The state has options for how to account for the nearly $900 million, observers said.

"I would sense that the governor and her team will look at appropriate funds across the whole budget spectrum," Duffy said. "The good thing is, right now, New York state is flush with cash."

