State releases deal memo, but few details emerge on how New York will pay for Bills stadium

If you look in the next state budget for the $600 million that Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes to pay toward the construction of a Buffalo Bills stadium, you may not find it all there.
The governor announced the stadium deal on Monday, but released few firm details on where the money will come from.
That's left some trying to figure out what parts of the agreement will show up – and where – in the 2022-23 state budget.
The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus, in what Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the largest construction project in Western New York history.”
The state late Tuesday released a 14-page document outlining the terms of the agreement among the parties, known as a memorandum of understanding. It fleshes out some of the information included in a news release from the governor's office one day earlier but the document does not reveal the sources of public funding for the $1.4 billion project.
Hochul's office did say that her administration will discuss options with the State Legislature.
The governor's office also said any expenses for construction, capital improvements and maintenance would not be included in the 2022-23 budget.
This isn't enough detail for some legislators.
"It is a bad deal for the state of New York and the process itself is also very flawed," said Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens. "And we should have more input with the public and lawmakers to make sure that, moving forward with the Buffalo Bills, we strike the best deal for the public."
The state is likely to rely on a mix of borrowing and tapping into various budget funds over the 30-year lease, with supporters saying revenue from income, sales and use taxes generated by the team's presence will more than offset the state's contribution to the new stadium.
New York and Erie County provided some clarity on how much the public will spend on a new, $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium. But government officials left some specific questions unanswered.
"If you look at it over the long run, I would sense that a large part of that investment will get repaid," said Bob Duffy, who was involved in stadium negotiations nearly a decade ago while serving as lieutenant governor.
The public got its first look at the tentative stadium deal on Monday morning, when Hochul announced the agreement between Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, New York State and Erie County.
According to Hochul's office, the state would pay $600 million and Erie County would pay $250 million, bringing the total public contribution to $850 million, or 61% of the $1.4 billion construction costs. The Bills and National Football League would cover the remaining $550 million, with the team responsible for any cost overruns.
In addition, the state would pay $6 million per year for 30 years into a capital improvement fund for the stadium and $6.67 million per year for 15 years into a maintenance and repair fund – or $280 million over the length of the lease.
The memorandum, or MOU, released to The Buffalo News late Tuesday
2013 stadium deal offers clues for public funding
An agreement reached in 2013, the last time the state and county made a significant investment into the Bills stadium, offers a roadmap for where the state could find the money it needs for the stadium.
Back then, the state, county and team agreed to spend $130 million on stadium renovations over the next decade as part of the lease that expires in 2023. The state paid $54 million, the county paid $41 million and the Bills paid $35 million. In addition to the $130 million, New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills split annual expenses that included game day costs, capital improvements and operating expenses.
The state has paid about $6.6 million annually to cover its obligation under the 2013 agreement, the governor's office said, mostly for operating expenses and a portion for capital improvements. The money came out of capital project and aid to localities appropriations bills within the larger state budget.
This time around, the public is awaiting details on what mechanism the state will use to cover the $600 million in upfront costs and the $280 million in ongoing obligations.
The state hasn't said when it will release the memorandum of understanding. However, County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday said the MOU would be shared with Erie County legislators within the next week, and legislators said they hoped to get the document sometime this week.
State has 'multiple ways' to pay its portion
A Hochul representative emphasized that whatever the state spends on the new stadium, including interest and debt service, will be more than made for by money the state will take in from income taxes from Bills salaries, sales tax collected from team and stadium operations and user taxes such as hotel visits related to home games.
The state has options for how to account for the nearly $900 million, observers said.
"I would sense that the governor and her team will look at appropriate funds across the whole budget spectrum," Duffy said. "The good thing is, right now, New York state is flush with cash."
The stadium deal, which the governor said will result in the biggest construction project in Western New York history, now appears to kick off the "Hochul era."
The state could borrow the bulk of the $600 million in upfront costs and pay off those bonds over the life of the stadium lease, said Marc Ganis, an expert on sports stadium financing.
"There are multiple ways. The upfront cost is typically bonded and then paid for through whatever the revenue stream that has been dedicated to it. So in come cases it's general obligation bonds, in other cases it's a revenue bond like hotel-motel taxes," he said.
But given New York's currently sunny financial picture, Ganis added, "They may decide to simply allocate the money out of a single year's budget because they have so much of it this year."
Kim, for his part, said he's frustrated lawmakers weren't given much time to assess the merits of the pact with the state budget deadline looming this Friday. He said he and his colleagues have not seen the agreement details.
Kim said he'd prefer to have the stadium left out of the 2022-23 budget so that lawmakers can hold public hearings and vote on the deal as a standalone measure.
"We have a ton of questions," he said. "And I'm afraid that, just like it's been done in the past, that they're trying to shove it into the last hour of the budget."
News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this report.