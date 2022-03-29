State releases Buffalo Bills stadium deal memo as Hochul suggests a way to pay

Hochul's office has said her administration will discuss options with the State Legislature.

The governor's office also said any expenses for construction, capital improvements and maintenance would not be included in the 2022-23 budget.

The lack of details did not sit well with some legislators.

"It is a bad deal for the state of New York and the process itself is also very flawed," said Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens. "And we should have more input with the public and lawmakers to make sure that, moving forward with the Buffalo Bills, we strike the best deal for the public."

The state is likely to rely on a mix of borrowing and tapping into various budget funds over the 30-year lease, with supporters saying revenue from income, sales and use taxes generated by the team's presence will more than offset the state's contribution to the new stadium.

"If you look at it over the long run, I would sense that a large part of that investment will get repaid," said Bob Duffy, who was involved in stadium negotiations nearly a decade ago while serving as lieutenant governor.