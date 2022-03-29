State releases Buffalo Bills stadium deal memo as Hochul suggests a way to pay

When Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Buffalo Bills stadium deal on Monday, she released few firm details on where the state's $600 million share of its cost would come from.
On Tuesday, however, she left little doubt about how to pay.
The state just received a long-delayed $564.8 million payment from the Seneca Nation of Indians – the 25% share of slot machine revenues owed to the state from the nation's casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca. Not all of the $564.8 million that arrived from the Senecas will stay in state accounts, however, with tens of millions going to the cities where the casinos are located.
"These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the state's share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium," Hochul said. "This will ensure the Bills remain in New York State and support 10,000 construction jobs."
Buffalo Bills, New York State, Erie County reach 'ironclad' 30-year deal to build $1.4 billion stadium
The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus, in what Gov. Kathy Hochul called “the largest construction project in Western New York history.”
The state late Tuesday released a 14-page document outlining the terms of the agreement among the parties, known as a memorandum of understanding. It fleshes out some of the information included in a news release from the governor's office one day earlier but the document does not reveal the sources of public funding for the $1.4 billion project.
Hochul's office has said her administration will discuss options with the State Legislature.
The governor's office also said any expenses for construction, capital improvements and maintenance would not be included in the 2022-23 budget.
The lack of details did not sit well with some legislators.
"It is a bad deal for the state of New York and the process itself is also very flawed," said Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens. "And we should have more input with the public and lawmakers to make sure that, moving forward with the Buffalo Bills, we strike the best deal for the public."
The state is likely to rely on a mix of borrowing and tapping into various budget funds over the 30-year lease, with supporters saying revenue from income, sales and use taxes generated by the team's presence will more than offset the state's contribution to the new stadium.
New York and Erie County provided some clarity on how much the public will spend on a new, $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium. But government officials left some specific questions unanswered.
"If you look at it over the long run, I would sense that a large part of that investment will get repaid," said Bob Duffy, who was involved in stadium negotiations nearly a decade ago while serving as lieutenant governor.
The public got its first look at the tentative stadium deal on Monday morning, when Hochul announced the agreement between Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, New York State and Erie County.
According to Hochul's office, the state would pay $600 million and Erie County would pay $250 million, bringing the total public contribution to $850 million, or 61% of the $1.4 billion construction costs. The Bills and National Football League would cover the remaining $550 million, with the team responsible for any cost overruns.
In addition, the state would pay $6 million per year for 30 years into a capital improvement fund for the stadium and $6.67 million per year for 15 years into a maintenance and repair fund – or $280 million over the length of the lease.
The memorandum released to The Buffalo News late Tuesday lays out the obligations the state, the county and the team have as part of the stadium agreement. In addition to previously released information, the MOU notes:
• The Bills will extend the team's lease on the existing Highmark Stadium on a year-by-year basis until the new stadium is ready for use, with the county agreeing to inspect the existing stadium's upper deck for structural integrity. If the stadium is deemed unsafe for use, the Bills first must look for a temporary home in New York.
• A non-relocation agreement in place for the full 30 years of the lease could require the team to pay back the full amount of the public contribution if the Bills leave Orchard Park, though the repayment amount begins to decline after the 15th year.
• The Bills must pay all architectural and pre-construction costs as well as the cost to demolish the existing stadium.
• The county and state will be given access to the stadium as reasonably requested, including the use of one suite by the county, as well as the use of up to $800,000 worth of team logos and trademarks per year, as part of a still-to-be-negotiated community benefits agreement and general economic development efforts.
• The Bills retain naming rights for the new stadium.
2013 stadium deal offers clues for public funding
An agreement reached in 2013, the last time the state and county made a significant investment into the Bills stadium, offers a roadmap for where the state could find the money it needs for the stadium.
Back then, the state, county and team agreed to spend $130 million on stadium renovations over the next decade as part of the lease that expires in 2023. The state paid $54 million, the county paid $41 million and the Bills paid $35 million. In addition to the $130 million, New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills split annual expenses that included game day costs, capital improvements and operating expenses.
The state has paid about $6.6 million annually to cover its obligation under the 2013 agreement, the governor's office said, mostly for operating expenses and a portion for capital improvements. The money came out of capital project and aid to localities appropriations bills within the larger state budget.
This time around, the question has been what mechanism the state would use to cover the $600 million in upfront costs and the $280 million in ongoing obligations.
'Multiple ways' to pay
A Hochul representative emphasized that however much the state spends on the new stadium, including interest and debt service, it would be more than paid for by money the state will take in from income taxes from Bills salaries, sales tax collected from team and stadium operations and user taxes such as hotel visits related to home games.
The state has options for how to account for the nearly $900 million, observers said.
"I would sense that the governor and her team will look at appropriate funds across the whole budget spectrum," Duffy said. "The good thing is, right now, New York State is flush with cash."
The stadium deal, which the governor said will result in the biggest construction project in Western New York history, now appears to kick off the "Hochul era."
If it doesn't use the Seneca money, the state could borrow the bulk of the $600 million in upfront costs and pay off those bonds over the life of the stadium lease, said Marc Ganis, an expert on sports stadium financing.
"There are multiple ways. The upfront cost is typically bonded and then paid for through whatever the revenue stream that has been dedicated to it. So in come cases it's general obligation bonds, in other cases it's a revenue bond like hotel-motel taxes," he said.
But given New York's currently sunny financial picture, Ganis added, "They may decide to simply allocate the money out of a single year's budget because they have so much of it this year."
Kim, for his part, said he's frustrated lawmakers weren't given much time to assess the merits of the pact with the state budget deadline looming this Friday. He said he and his colleagues have not seen the agreement details.
Kim said he'd prefer to have the stadium left out of the 2022-23 budget so that lawmakers can hold public hearings and vote on the deal as a standalone measure.
"We have a ton of questions," he said. "And I'm afraid that, just like it's been done in the past, that they're trying to shove it into the last hour of the budget."
News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this report.