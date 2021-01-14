State rejects bid to lift 10 p.m. dining curfew for Saturday night's Bills game

New York State's 10 p.m. dining curfew will remain in place for Saturday night's Buffalo Bills playoff game, forcing bars and restaurants to kick out customers well before the end of the contest.

Local restaurateurs and officials had asked the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to lift the curfew for the divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 8:15 p.m. and won't end until 11:30 or later.

But a state Health Department spokesman late Wednesday told The Buffalo News the state was keeping the rule in effect as a Covid-19 safety precaution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The fact is the CDC has specifically pointed to indoor dining as a higher-risk activity, and this policy is a commonsense way to reduce the risk of exposure," DOH spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said in an email, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "As much as we feel for restaurants in Buffalo and as much as we want to let fans watch the game at bars, we won’t sacrifice public health.”

The rule requiring all restaurants in New York to stop on-premises dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. went into effect on Nov. 11. The venues can remain open during that time for curbside pickup and delivery of food, but not alcohol.