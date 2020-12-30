State prison visitations temporarily halted as Covid-19 infections surge

New York State temporarily suspended visitation at all state prisons Wednesday afternoon because of a surge in Covid-19 infections among inmates, prison staff and in surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision also said Wednesday that an inmate at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden died of Covid-19, marking the 22nd such inmate death in state prisons and the fourth inmate to die of the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

In response, the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, Parole Preparation Project and the #HALTsolitary Campaign released a statement noting that "yet another family and community are grieving because a person in New York’s Wende prison has needlessly died of COVID-19."

Leaders of those organizations said Covid-19 has infected more than a thousand incarcerated New Yorkers in the last month alone and called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to recognize the urgency of the health crisis in the prison system.

