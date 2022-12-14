State Police stepping up highway enforcement for the holidays

Expect to see lots of state troopers on the highways and at sobriety checkpoints from now through New Year's Day.

State Police announced they have begun cracking down on impaired driving and reckless driving in conjunction with the national "Drive High, Get a DUI" campaign.

Troopers said they also will be on the lookout for distracted drivers, anyone who is not buckled up and motorists who don't move over for emergency vehicles.

Last year during the holiday season, State Police reported, they arrested 522 people for impaired driving and issued 35,016 tickets, including 12,285 for speeding and 840 for distracted driving. They also investigated 14 fatal crashes.