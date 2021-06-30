 Skip to main content
State Police seek public's help in missing person case
A member of the Seneca Nation of Indians is the target of a possible missing person investigation, according to a spokesman for Troop A of the State Police.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, a public information officer with the State Police, said troopers out of the State Police Barracks in Collins were contacted by the Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals at 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding the apparent disappearance of Gina J. Baca, 45, of Angola.

"On State Route 438, they found what they perceived to be, at the time, her vehicle, but it's unknown where she is," O'Callaghan said.

Route 438 runs between Gowanda and Irving through the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation.

O'Callaghan said Baca's vehicle was found near a wooded area off Route 438.

He said law enforcement is employing various resources in an attempt to locate Baca, including a drone and K-9 dogs, as well as the assistance of the Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals.

Troopers were asking anyone with information to contact State Police at (585) 344-6200.

