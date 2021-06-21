State Police release identity of victim in Dunkirk homicide

State Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation on Route 5 in Dunkirk, according to the State Police website.

Troopers out of the State Police Barracks in Fredonia identified Andrew Q. Garner, 41, of Dunkirk, as the victim of a homicide that took place in the early hours of June 11.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is continuing its investigation of the crime with the assistance of a number of local law enforcement agencies.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the State Police at (716) 679-1520.

