State Police release identity of victim in Dunkirk homicide

State Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation on Route 5 in Dunkirk, according to the State Police website.
Troopers out of the State Police Barracks in Fredonia identified Andrew Q. Garner, 41, of Dunkirk, as the victim of a homicide that took place in the early hours of June 11.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is continuing its investigation of the crime with the assistance of a number of local law enforcement agencies.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the State Police at (716) 679-1520.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.