State Police probing fatal house fire and explosion in Allegany County
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is probing the cause of a fatal house fire and explosion Saturday in Allegany County, State Police in Amity reported.

According to the report, a body was found inside the 2 1/2 story wood frame structure and was sent to medical examiners for identification. No further details were given.

Multiple fire departments – from Alma, Bolivar, Richburg and Allentown – responded at 12:15 p.m. to the burning home at 6310 County Route 18 in Alma. Police said the house was “completely demolished” and that no causes have been determined for the death, the fire or the explosion. 

