State plans grants to Niagara Falls businesses from development fund

State officials have as much as $15 million to pass out to owners of current and prospective businesses in Niagara Falls.
The Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund is modeled on Empire State Development's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund in Buffalo.
It's not clear how many projects eventually will be funded, but agency officials said during an Oct. 26 online briefing that they would like to concentrate on building up four streets that already host a significant number of the Cataract City's small businesses: Main and Niagara streets, Portage Road and Pine Avenue.
The state's concept is to lure tourists from the state park area into the rest of the city through those corridors.
Nearly one-fourth of the businesses in the Falls and one-third of all the jobs in the city already are found on those four streets, said Paul Tronolone, regional vice president of policy and planning for Empire State Development.
That's 197 businesses and 6,150 jobs in the target area, according to census data. The investment area also has 36 acres of vacant land and an 18% poverty rate, while 45% of the residents are people of color.
"By improving small businesses and amenities that provide tourists additional places to discover throughout the city, visitor spending will have more of an impact in the City of Niagara Falls, and in the process would also contribute to the quality of life for the residents already there," the agency said in a statement to The Buffalo News.
ESD sought proposals earlier this year, and 44 people submitted a total of 65 ideas, according to figures presented during last week's online event.
In the last two months, the agency has trimmed the field and held 21 "listening sessions" with those who made submissions, Tronolone said. Some of those 21 people may have more than one possible business idea, an agency spokeswoman said.
The names of the projects are still secret, but they will be disclosed, probably by the end of the year, said Amanda Mays, regional director of Empire State Development.
Most of the suggestions discarded were dropped because they weren't in the preferred geographical areas.
"ESD has to review this program internally and with the Governor’s Office before projects can be awarded," the ESD statement said.
The state agency has yet to decide on program rules, such as whether matching local investments would be required.
But its initial preference for the grants would be to assist businesses in the fields of manufacturing, tourism and health and life sciences, Tronolone said.
"We use a broad definition of tourism, not just hotels and attractions," Tronolone said.
For instance, Empire State Development is interested in bolstering the City Market on Pine Avenue to take advantage of what Tronolone called its "unmet potential."
"There's no subject we heard more about than food," Tronolone said. "The food scene in Niagara Falls is diverse and exciting."
Mays said the state would like to see results from its investments fairly soon, but at the same time it doesn't want to put too much pressure on its grant recipients.
The sweet spot is to see new or expanded businesses blossom in the Falls in three to five years as a result of the grants, Mays said.
"We want to have wealth-building opportunities," she said.
"ESD often assesses project readiness before making awards, as we don’t intend for grant funding to sit unused for a number of years, but with the instability in the construction field coming out of the pandemic, there is a bit of uncertainty to be expected," the agency's statement said.
Some of the people who submitted ideas suggested aid for business property improvements. Such a property enhancement program is being strongly considered, the agency said.