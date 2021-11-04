State plans grants to Niagara Falls businesses from development fund

"By improving small businesses and amenities that provide tourists additional places to discover throughout the city, visitor spending will have more of an impact in the City of Niagara Falls, and in the process would also contribute to the quality of life for the residents already there," the agency said in a statement to The Buffalo News.

ESD sought proposals earlier this year, and 44 people submitted a total of 65 ideas, according to figures presented during last week's online event.

In the last two months, the agency has trimmed the field and held 21 "listening sessions" with those who made submissions, Tronolone said. Some of those 21 people may have more than one possible business idea, an agency spokeswoman said.

The names of the projects are still secret, but they will be disclosed, probably by the end of the year, said Amanda Mays, regional director of Empire State Development.

Most of the suggestions discarded were dropped because they weren't in the preferred geographical areas.

"ESD has to review this program internally and with the Governor’s Office before projects can be awarded," the ESD statement said.

The state agency has yet to decide on program rules, such as whether matching local investments would be required.