State Parks seeks new concession operator for Niagara Falls

A 20-year contract to operate concessions in Niagara Falls State Park is up for bids.

State Parks said Monday that responses are due June 23 for the contract, currently held by Delaware North of Buffalo.

The contract offer is paired with construction of a new visitors center, due to open in the spring of 2023, where most of the concessions will be located. However, the winning company would operate public food, beverage and retail services beginning in January 2022.

Food service at Top of the Falls Restaurant, Cave of the Winds and food carts also would be in the contract.

"Bicycle, stroller, mobility device and recreation equipment rentals, and miscellaneous concessions such as experience-driven souvenirs, photographs, souvenir machines, etc. are encouraged," the solicitation said.

The winner must invest at least $1 million in construction within the visitor center. The document specifies that lodging in the park is not part of the deal.

The state is offering a 13-year contract with up to seven years of potential extensions.

